The Proclaimers have been removed from an official King's coronation playlist after they were criticised for their anti-royal views, it has been reported.
Craig and Charlie Reid's hit I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles) was due to be featured alongside prominent UK artists.
However, The BBC reports the song has been removed by the UK government following complaints.
Last year the Scottish singers signaled their support for a republican demonstrator who shouted during the proclamation of King Charles.
Charlie Reid expressed republican views in an interview with the National after a man in Oxford was arrested for shouting "who elected him?" during a proclamation event for King Charles last September.
The Proclaimer singer said: "I thought that guy spoke for me, and he speaks for loads of other people. Not just in Scotland, but right around the UK."
Symon Hill, who works for the pacifist Peace Pledge Union, was initially charged under the Public Order Act but his case was later dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service.
The playlist features Queen, The Beatles, Tom Jones, David Bowie, Kate Bush, Emeli Sande and other top UK artists.
The Proclaimers have described their song In Recognition, from the 2007 album Life With You, as a representation of "our overwhelming contempt for people on the left in this country who snipe against the royal family and then end up taking honours".
A Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport spokesperson said: "The playlist has been created to celebrate British and Commonwealth artists ahead of the upcoming coronation."
The King's coronation will take place on 6 May at Westminster Abbey in London.
