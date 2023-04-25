A woman woke to find a naked man sitting next to her after she fell asleep on a train.
British Transport Police are treating the incident as “public indecency” and appealing for help to trace the man.
The woman was on a train travelling between Polmont and Edinburgh Waverley when she fell asleep at 7.21am on April 20.
READ MORE: Man struck by train prompting service halt in Fife
When she woke up a man was sitting next to her naked.
He later put on jogging bottoms and a T-shirt before leaving the train at Edinburgh Waverley.
The man is described as white, of medium/slim build, aged 65-70, 5ft 6 inches tall with short grey hair and a stubbly beard.
READ MORE: Four Saturday trains on Glasgow to Edinburgh every hour
He was wearing black joggers, a black T-shirt and black walking boots.
Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by calling 0800 40 50 40 or by texting 61016 – with reference 2300044058 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here