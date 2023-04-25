THE cultural sector in Scotland's largest city is to see the biggest impact from local authority budget cuts as nearly a third of jobs are under threat at Glasgow Museums and Collections section.
According to the union Unison, some 37 posts, including curators, conservators, outreach assistants, digital photographers and technicians, are to be lost from a total of 128 in an attempt to save £1.5 million.
Staff whose jobs are under threat said they feared for the future care and preservation of Glasgow's world-renowned museum collections and expressed concern about community access to the arts with a proposed merging of the Open Museum service with museums education.
READ MORE: Glasgow's Kelvingrove launches new tech for young people
Those whose jobs are under threat of redundancy include staff who worked through the pandemic to ensure the re-opening of the famous Burrell Collection in Pollok Park.
One said: "The Museum conservation department is being reduced by 40%.
"This will result in a loss of skills, knowledge and essential care of Glasgow’s world-renowned museum collections. Public programmes will be vastly reduced as a result.
"The conservation team worked throughout lockdown, successfully delivering the refurbished Burrell Collection on time.
"Future exhibitions and displays will require the increased use of private conservation contractors at a substantial additional cost to the city in order to maintain the high profile that Glasgow Museums presently enjoys."
🔴 Save on a full year of digital access with our lowest EVER offer.
Subscribe for the whole year to The Herald for only £24 for unlimited website access or £30 for our digital pack.
This is only available for a limited time so don't miss out.
Another staff member said: "Cuts to the learning team will mean that free facilitated weekend activities for families - especially welcomed in this time of cost of living crises - will be greatly reduced, and successful dementia and autism friendly programming and programmes of Interfaith dialogue, so important in such times of division, will be put at risk.”
READ MORE: Why Glasgow is the saddest city in the UK
Christopher Robertson, Unison Glasgow Life convenor, added: "We need politicians in this city who will stand up for Glasgow Life services, not pass on the funding attacks from the Scottish and UK Governments.
"Our museums need more investment, as do many other Glasgow Life venues and services, not less.
"We call on Glasgow City Councillors to reverse these cuts to our museums and collections."
In July 2021, three trade unions lodged a formal collective grievance over potential job cut at Glasgow Life, the arm's-length body that runs libraries, museums and sports centres on behalf of Glasgow City Council.
The organisation has reported losses of £38 million during the pandemic and had therefore announced plans to cut 500 jobs but Unison, GMB and Unite responded by saying Glasgow Life had failed to properly consult staff about the plans.
Glasgow Life has been contacted for comment.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here