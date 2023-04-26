A new blueprint which could bring about a “revolution in everyday cycling” is being published by the Scottish Government – with ministers also pledging to invest more cash in active travel.
Patrick Harvie said the budget for active travel is due to rise from almost £200 million this year to £320 million – or 10% of the overall transport budget – by 2024-25.
Mr Harvie, the active travel minister, said: “That investment will help us build an active nation, delivering on our vision of helping more people choose walking, wheeling and cycling for journeys than ever before.”
He spoke ahead of the publication of the new cycling framework for active travel, which aims to increase the number of journeys made by bike across Scotland.
The framework has been developed by the Scottish Government with local councils, Cycling Scotland and the charity Sustrans, which aims to make it easier for people to choose walking or cycling.
Key aims of the framework are ensuring the infrastructure is in place to allow people to cycle safely, as well as increasing access to cycling by ensuring adapted and non-standard bikes are available for those who need them.
The importance of training, to ensure people learn how to cycle from an early age into adulthood, is also highlighted.
Mr Harvie said: “I’m pleased to launch the new cycling framework for active travel. Developed with significant public and stakeholder consultation, this publication is our new guiding star for how we can best bring about a revolution in everyday cycling across Scotland.
“Infrastructure is the biggest priority – that means spaces where people can confidently and safely cycle, whether as part of the road network or in separated cycle lane.”
He said this will only happen if Government investment is linked with “ambitious programmes that local authorities are developing through their own local active travel strategies”.
Mr Harvie insisted cash will be made available, saying: “I know how important effective resourcing is for our local authorities and our delivery partners.
“We will deliver long-term funding solutions which work to support them – and our wider transformation programme is looking at how best we can deliver this.
“We are already investing record amounts in active travel and will continue to do so, with the active travel budget almost £200 million this year and rising to £320 million, or 10% of the overall transport budget by 2024-25.
“That investment will help us build an active nation, delivering on our vision of helping more people choose walking, wheeling and cycling for journeys than ever before.”
Keith Irving, chief executive of Cycling Scotland, said: “A framework, delivery plan and long-term budget is vital to keep increasing the number of people cycling.
“With cross-party support for increasing the active travel budget and more people getting on their bikes, cycling is playing a key role in tackling the public health and climate change crises we face. Every journey cycled makes a difference.
“Improving access to bikes, storage and cycle training are essential to help deliver a just transition to net-zero.
“Building networks of dedicated cycle lanes, separated from traffic, is the top priority and will also improve road safety, the single biggest barrier to getting more people of all ages and backgrounds cycling.
“We welcome the Scottish Government’s plan and look forward to working with local authorities and all partner organisations to deliver its ambitions.”
Karen McGregor, director of Sustrans in Scotland, described the framework as an “important step towards rebalancing our transport system in favour of Scotland’s people and communities”.
She said: “Investment in making everyday walking, wheeling and cycling journeys safer, easier and accessible is already improving lives across Scotland.
“It’s now vital that we work with, and for, all our communities to give everyone the opportunities to make healthy and sustainable choices more often.”
