The 25-year-old MV Clansman was expected to make its final delayed return on Wednesday to pick up Harris and North Uist sailings, but was still out of action, with anxious users tracking its progress on status apps.

The Scottish Government-owned ferry operator has repeatedly had to hold back putting regular vessel MV Hebrides in for its annual maintenance overhaul to await its return.

It is understood that late on Wednesday it was preparing to leave dry dock near Glasgow.

CalMac said sea trials were now expected to be complete over the next couple of days.

CalMac had hoped that the sea trials would have been completed on Tuesday to begin services on Wednesday. Last week, the ferry operator said it was expected to return to duty on Tuesday.

At the end of March, CalMac estimated that it would reappear on April 22.

Issues with MV Clansman came after it began its annual maintenance January and did not reappear on February 10 as scheduled.

But it was delayed from entering service after the ferry operator identified new steelwork corrosion during its overhaul.

CalMac had said the impact of Clansman's loss would be felt across the network, with Arran, Mull, Islay, Coll, Tiree, Colonsay and Hebrides communities affected due to necessary changes in vessel deployment.

It then suffered a starboard main engine failure after sea trials over a technical issue.

CalMac then said that Clansman's return had been delayed by "a few days" to cover the emergent steel work.

Then an engine issue saw Clansman meant that MV Hebrides, had to cover.

Issues with ferry deployment has already meant that sailings between the mainland and South Uist have been cut to just one day a week - Wednesday.

Services between Mallaig/Oban and Lochboisdale on South Uist had been disrupted since April 5 and were expected to continue till May 13.

But at the start of April CalMac said it would be able to maintain a service to South Uist from Oban until at least April 16. That all changed last Monday in the new wave of cuts to services expected to last till May 12.

In order to provide a connection for Uist traffic, CalMac said it was offering additional services to the Sound of Barra.

A ferry user group official said: "The is-she-isn't-she return planning of vessels is bewildering.

"While islanders will be hoping that the worst of the current wave of disruptions is behind them, there has to be disquiet over the length of time ferries are being laid up for and the continuing effect this is having on services on the west coast. The impetus for ensuring that islands are properly served with seaworthy ferries has to be kept up."

Clansman is the last of three vessels that key vessels, that remained out of action after the summer timetable was launched on April 1 after months on the sidelines. Both MV Hebridean Isles and MV Caledonian Isles have since made a return.

It comes as clearance was finally given to begin a £1m-a-month taxpayer-funded charter to help ease lifeline service 'chaos' - although CalMac do not yet know which routes if any it can operate on.

Pentland Ferries has confirmed that it has released MV Alfred for use by Scottish Government-owned CalMac from today but will have to undergo berthing trials first before it can operate.

From then trials will reveal which ports in the network can take the catamaran.

CalMac sources have admitted that they will not know for sure that it will be able to operate from any of the ports on the west coast until the berthing trials are complete.

Ports expected to be visited by MV Alfred over the coming week to conduct trials include Ullapool, Lochmaddy, Port Askaig on Islay, Campbeltown, Brodick, Ardrossan and Troon. The vessel will also conduct trials at Ayr harbour to determine suitability as a lay-by berth.

If all goes well, CalMac expect that trials will be completed on April 30, with the vessel available for service thereafter.