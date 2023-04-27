Police searching a country park for a man linked to the death of a teacher have begun searching the area's waterways.
A diving unit and officers in kayaks have been spotted investigating a river in Mugdock Country Park, East Dumbartonshire, where a manhunt is ongoing.
The body of teacher Marelle Sturrock, 35, was discovered at 8.40am on Tuesday nine miles away in a property in Jura Street, Glasgow.
Police Scotland said the death of the 35-year-old, who was pregnant, is being treated as suspicious.
Ms Sturrock worked at Sandwood Primary School in Glasgow, and on Wednesday parents were told of the death.
The school has paid tribute to the "much-loved" member of staff, who was heavily involved in the schol's music programme
Headteacher Fiona Donnelly said in a letter: “It is with deep sorrow that I must inform you about the sudden death of Ms Sturrock who is a beloved member of our teaching staff.
“I know that this will come as a shock to our school community, and we will do all that we can to support children, staff and families through what will be a difficult and challenging time.
“We have had support in school today from our educational psychologists who will be here over the next few days to offer help and advice.
“I hope that you will understand that there are no other details that I can share at this time but wanted to let our families know the tragic news from the school.”
She also told Sky News: "Marelle has been a much-loved member of our school community since her probationary year more than six years ago and has taught many year groups throughout her time at the school.
"We will all miss her so much.
"She was a lovely, kind, diligent and considerate person who loved and made time for everyone."
Ms Sturrock was from the Scottish Highlands, but moved to Glasgow when she was 17 to pursue a career in the performing arts.
She later became a primary school teacher after completing her postgraduate diploma in education.
Detective Chief Inspector Cheryl Kelly said there was “not believed to be any risk to the wider public” but anyone with information or concerns should contact police on 101.
