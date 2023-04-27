Thousands of intrepid fundraisers will stride out in style this weekend for what will be the biggest Kiltwalk ever staged.
The event, which has raised more than £37 million in less than a decade, returns this Sunday with a series of charity ambles around Scotland’s largest city and surrounding area.
Kiltwalk is Scotland’s biggest mass participation charity event, and this year 13,500 people are expected to take part in the Glasgow walks.
Walkers have a choice of three routes: the 23-mile Mighty Stride, which sets off from Glasgow Green, the 14-mile Big Stroll, starting in Clydebank, and the 3-mile mile Wee Wander from Lomond Shores to Moss O’ Balloch Park.
This year the entry fee for the Mighty Stride and Big Stroll was reduced by 37 per cent from £32 to £20 to make Kiltwalk as accessible as possible amid the cost-of-living crisis.
Organisers say every all the money raised goes directly to the charities chosen by the walkers, with 3,000 supported since the inaugural event seven years ago.
Kiltwalk is underwritten by The Hunter Foundation and is supported by headline sponsors Royal Bank of Scotland, and Arnold Clark.
This year, Royal Bank of Scotland is helping to ensure the event results in zero waste going to landfill, while Arnold Clark is giving away £30,000 to be spent on a car.
Sir Tom Hunter said: “This is the first time in Kiltwalk history that we have sold out with a record number of 850 charities receiving much needed funds – it shows the phenomenal need that exists across Scotland.
“And it also shows just how much Kiltwalk is needed as Scotland’s lowest cost fundraising platform – I sincerely thank our sponsors for helping us make that happen. But my biggest thanks goes to our Kiltwalkers – a phenomenon in and of themselves raising money selflessly for what they most care about – thank you!”
Chair of the Scotland board, Royal Bank of Scotland, Judith Cruickshank, said: “We are incredibly proud to support Kiltwalk and the wonderful community who get behind it to support those most in need.
"Our vision for Scotland is an economy built on sustainable principles so a key focus for us this year is helping Kiltwalk to be as kind to the planet as it is to the many charities who benefit from its fantastic fundraising.”
Eddie Hawthorne, CEO and group managing director, Arnold Clark, added: “At Arnold Clark, we’re passionate about giving back to Scotland’s communities and embracing opportunities to help.
"That’s why we are looking forward to being out in force on Kiltwalk day to rally the walkers and help them enjoy their day - including the many Arnold Clark employees who will be taking part. We are also especially excited that one lucky Kiltwalker will win £30,000 to spend at Arnold Clark on their dream car. Good luck everyone!”
The next Kiltwalk takes place in Aberdeen on June 4, then St Andrews to Dundee on August 20 and Edinburgh on September 17.
