Brian Hamilton spent three days at Glasgow's Royal Infirmary after receiving an injury to his hand.

His dog Pip had five hours of surgery at a veterinary practice after the attack, which happened last Thursday at the Woodburn Trout Fishery in Milton of Campsie.

Mr Hamilton said he had paid for four hours fly fishing and was setting up his equipment in the car park at around 10am when he noticed three German Shepherds coming towards them.

He said: "I picked Pip up just in case.

"The biggest one immediately came up to me, jumped at me and grabbed one of Pip's back legs in its mouth.

"Pip was yelping very loudly at this stage.

"My friend had managed to restrain one of the dogs. The biggest dog continued to jump and eventually got me and Pip down on the ground at the side of the building.

"The attack continued until the owner finally appeared and punched his dog a few times but this only allowed the dog to pull Pip from my arms and he started to carry him off in his jaws."

Mr Hamilton said he "rugby tackled" the dog and forced open its jaws until it dropped his pet.

He said: "I was actually bleeding more than Pip at that point but I could tell he was much worse off.

"The dog owner didn't say much and I was more concerned with getting Pip to a vet."

He took his pet to a practice in Hardgate where he had five hours of surgery for his injuries. Mr Hamilton required IV anti-biotics and plastic surgery for the injury to his hand and was in hospital for three days.

He said he reported the incident at Maryhill Police Station at 3pm on Thursday but despite repeated calls heard nothing until six days later and said he is still to be interviewed.

He said: "In that time, this dog has been free to attack other people or animals.

"The dog took less than two minutes to inflict a lot of damage.

"Really not good enough."

Chief Inspector Scott Simpson said: "On Saturday, officers received a report that a 61-year-old man and his dog had been attacked by three dogs at Woodburn fishery in Milton of Campsie.

"The incident, which happened on Thursday, 20 April saw the 61-year-old man suffer injuries to his hand and his dog required treatment from a vet.

"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland quoting incident 2840 of the Saturday, 22 April 2023.

“We prioritise all calls and once we have taken a call or report, we undertake a detailed assessment based on the person’s particular needs and vulnerabilities and the potential for threat, harm, risk, investigative and engagement opportunities.

"If there is no immediate risk identified, a call may not be attended at the time.”