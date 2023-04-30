He recalls how his first-ever party was cancelled, the balloons taken down in the garden.

Despite the "anger, tears, jealousy and frustration" he says he is actually grateful in some respects for his traumatic childhood because it helped him beat his own addiction and be a better dad to his own children.

Irene talks of fighting to keep her son Graeme alive, when she performed CPR on him after he collapsed and the "only glimmer of positivity" she got when she learned his organs had helped three people after his death at 41.

Over the past ten years, Scotland has lost over 20,000 people through alcohol and drugs and has the highest death rates in the UK.

Scots families have shared moving accounts of the loss of loved ones through addiction for a hard-hitting campaign, launching on May 1, which aims to show the human lives behind the statistics.

They were asked to write a letter to the relative or friend who died and the resulting videos will be shared online.

‘Everyone knows someone’ is the message behind See Beyond - See the Lives - Scotland campaign.

The groups behind it; the University of Stirling, Scottish Families Affected by Alcohol and Drugs, Scottish Health Action on Alcohol Problems (SHAAP), and

The Salvation Army - say its messaging is deliberately stark and designed to “challenge and provoke”.

They hope the stories and images will shatter myths surrounding drug and alcohol use and deaths and encourage the public to show compassion for those experiencing problems with substance use and the people left behind when a loved one dies.

Irene says she struggled to access support for her son and says her son was judged for an illness that is still considered a "lifestyle choice" by some.

She said: “My son was at times treated in a judgemental manner because of his alcohol addiction.

Stigma still prevails throughout our society. If people don’t seek help through fear of being judged, they don’t get treatment and they can die.

"By sharing our stories. I hope we can change attitudes and save lives.”

She tells how unexpected sightings of white feathers and hearing certain pieces of music give her comfort and signs off her letter writing: "Thank you being my son, lots of love mum."

“I am who I am because of you, not in spite of you. I hope you know that I loved you then as I love you now, exactly as you were,” writes Holly to her mother Mary Jane, who died due to drugs in 2020.

She adds: “I hope writing this letter can be part of keeping your memory alive and of helping people to see that you, like so many others like you, are people like the rest of us, deserving of love, care, treatment, and effort."

The campaign, which is inspired by a similar project in Canada, asks visitors to the website to sign a pledge committing to be respectful and compassionate towards those affected by substance use, to use non-judgemental language when talking about substance use problems, and to reach out to those they know who have been affected.

It also includes advice on how media outlets can report sensitively and responsibly when covering addiction.

Ann writes to her friend Carol of the guilt she has for not visiting her in hospital when Carol was dying from health problems she experienced as a result of her alcohol use.

She writes: “In a way I couldn’t bear to look at you, not because you were so ill-looking, but because I know that it could’ve been me. I’m sorry I let you down.”

The initiative comes after three consecutive years of rising numbers of deaths from drugs, and two for deaths from alcohol, across the UK, with Scotland showing the highest rates.

The latest figures for suspected drug deaths in Scotland showed that, after a downward trend in the previous 12 months, the last quarter of 2022 saw the highest number in a single quarter since 2021, at 295 suspected deaths.

In 2021, Scotland saw the highest number of alcohol-specific deaths since 2008.

However, the government's flagship minimum alcohol pricing policy is thought to have saved 153 lives annually.

Justina Murray, CEO of Scottish Families Affected by Alcohol and Drugs, said: “Each year there are new statistics on the number of people who have died through alcohol or drugs. See Beyond – See the Lives reminds us that every single one of those numbers represents a real person and a devastated family left behind.

"Over the past ten years, Scotland has lost over 20,000 people through alcohol and drugs – a really shocking toll of grief and heartache.

"This campaign shines a powerful light on families’ personal pain and loss, but also their enduring love and hope for a better future.

"This campaign will help us change Scotland’s story around alcohol and drugs, to reduce harm and save lives.”

Tessa Parkes, Professor in Substance Use at the University of Stirling, added:: “These are stories that will challenge stereotypes and hopefully provoke people to think differently.

"Problems with drugs and alcohol affect many people in Scotland, no matter what their background, job, family situation, or income is. See Beyond – See the Lives - Scotland aims to dispel the images that persist of someone in a gutter surrounded by syringes or empty bottles.

"Everyone knows someone affected.”