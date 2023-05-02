Transport minister Kevin Stewart has defended his statement that the situation regarding Scotland's ferries for islanders was "not brilliant".
Mr Stewart spoke out after being questioned on the continuing issues over resilience of the nation's ageing ferry fleet after a sudden mechanical failure was said to have been likely to have been the cause of a car ferry grounding in Orkney.
The MV Pentalina had 60 people on board when it grounded at St Margaret's Hope on Saturday night.
The Pentalina got a safety certificate after surveys of the vessel on April 18 and came back into service on Wednesday after time in dry dock to allow another ferry, the MV Alfred, to service other routes to islands on the west coast.
READ MORE: Bid to force purchase of empty properties for Scotland's homeless
Ministers sanctioned a £9m charter of Alfred for nine months after a series of disruptions to ferry services because of technical problems with some vessels that were put out of action for months.
Ferguson Marine, which was rescued from administration by the Scottish Government in 2019, has struggled to complete two lifeline ferries, with further delays also announced by the yard in March, pushing the delivery date for the Glen Sannox and Hull 802 to the end of this year and 2024, respectively, five and six years later than originally planned. The costs of delivery which were originally set at £97m are thought to have quadrupled.
Mr Stewart said on Monday that the Ferguson situation had "not helped in terms of the situation that we're facing just now".
He said there were six ferries that will be coming online soon.
He added: "And that is required to ensure that our islands are well connected. What we have at the moment is not brilliant for many islanders."
His remarks were described as an "understatement".
🔴 Save on a full year of digital access with our lowest EVER offer.
Subscribe for the whole year to The Herald for only £24 for unlimited website access or £30 for our digital pack.
This is only available for a limited time so don't miss out.
Mr Stewart has defended his comments at the Scottish Parliament, after Scottish Conservatives shadow transport minister Graham Simpson MSP said it was the "understatement of the year".
Mr Simpson said: "Does the minister regret describing the situation for islanders as not brilliant? Would it be more appropriate to say it was disastrous?"
Mr Stewart replied: "What I would say is 'not brilliant'. The antonym of brilliant is 'gloomy' and I recognize that for some this situation is gloomy. So 'not brilliant' or gloomy is exactly what it is for some folks.
"I've spoken to folks in Orkney to recognize the difficulties that there are here. That is why I spoke to Orkney Islands Council at the earliest possible opportunity to ensure that we get this right for islanders as we move forward. And I will continue that engagement with the Orkney Islands Council and others to ensure that we get this right.
On Monday, speaking on BBC Radio Scotland, Mr Stewart was quizzed about his "not brilliant" statement, with presenter Laura Maxwell saying it "might be an understatement in terms of the people listening in our Islands".
He added: "No, no, not good at all. And that's why I've spent all of my time almost since I've taken up this post to make sure that that resilience is there."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel