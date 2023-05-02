Mr Stewart spoke out after being questioned on the continuing issues over resilience of the nation's ageing ferry fleet after a sudden mechanical failure was said to have been likely to have been the cause of a car ferry grounding in Orkney.

The MV Pentalina had 60 people on board when it grounded at St Margaret's Hope on Saturday night.

The Pentalina got a safety certificate after surveys of the vessel on April 18 and came back into service on Wednesday after time in dry dock to allow another ferry, the MV Alfred, to service other routes to islands on the west coast.

READ MORE: Bid to force purchase of empty properties for Scotland's homeless

Ministers sanctioned a £9m charter of Alfred for nine months after a series of disruptions to ferry services because of technical problems with some vessels that were put out of action for months.

Ferguson Marine, which was rescued from administration by the Scottish Government in 2019, has struggled to complete two lifeline ferries, with further delays also announced by the yard in March, pushing the delivery date for the Glen Sannox and Hull 802 to the end of this year and 2024, respectively, five and six years later than originally planned. The costs of delivery which were originally set at £97m are thought to have quadrupled.

Mr Stewart said on Monday that the Ferguson situation had "not helped in terms of the situation that we're facing just now".

He said there were six ferries that will be coming online soon.

He added: "And that is required to ensure that our islands are well connected. What we have at the moment is not brilliant for many islanders."

His remarks were described as an "understatement".

🔴 Save on a full year of digital access with our lowest EVER offer.

Subscribe for the whole year to The Herald for only £24 for unlimited website access or £30 for our digital pack.

This is only available for a limited time so don't miss out.

👉 Click here to subscribe

Mr Stewart has defended his comments at the Scottish Parliament, after Scottish Conservatives shadow transport minister Graham Simpson MSP said it was the "understatement of the year".

Mr Simpson said: "Does the minister regret describing the situation for islanders as not brilliant? Would it be more appropriate to say it was disastrous?"

Mr Stewart replied: "What I would say is 'not brilliant'. The antonym of brilliant is 'gloomy' and I recognize that for some this situation is gloomy. So 'not brilliant' or gloomy is exactly what it is for some folks.

"I've spoken to folks in Orkney to recognize the difficulties that there are here. That is why I spoke to Orkney Islands Council at the earliest possible opportunity to ensure that we get this right for islanders as we move forward. And I will continue that engagement with the Orkney Islands Council and others to ensure that we get this right.

On Monday, speaking on BBC Radio Scotland, Mr Stewart was quizzed about his "not brilliant" statement, with presenter Laura Maxwell saying it "might be an understatement in terms of the people listening in our Islands".

He added: "No, no, not good at all. And that's why I've spent all of my time almost since I've taken up this post to make sure that that resilience is there."