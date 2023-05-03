A castle in Fife, described as one of Scotland's best-kept 16th-century houses, is on the market for a cool £8million.

Estate agent Savills has seized the opportunity to promote one of its more higher-end homes ahead of the coronation of King Charles III.

The new custodian of Earlshall Castle will have access to ten bedrooms, a "magnificent" walled garden, three cottages and a five-car garage.

If they get lonely rattling around such a huge building, the castle has its own resident ghost - 'Sir Andrew the Bloody Bruce' - for company.

Set in a world-famous walled garden, Earlshall Castle's history can be traced back to 1546, when Sir William Bruce began building it near the village of Leuchars in the north east of Fife.

The A-listed building, which has been on the market since 2020, takes its name from the hunting lodge of 'The Erlishall' owned by the Earls of Fife who were relatives of King Robert de Bruce.

Sir William received Mary Queen of Scots at Earlshall in 1561. Later James VI of Scotland who became James I of England also visited.

Both monarchs would have ridden from the royal palace of Falkland to hunt at Earlshall.

Sir Andrew the Bloody Bruce was the most notorious Baron of Earlshall.

An officer of Claverhouse's dragoons he won the Battle of Killecrackie and earned his name in his brutal putting down of the Covenanters. His footsteps are said to be heard on the spiral stairs of Earlshall to this day.

The line of Bruce died out in 1708 and the castle was inherited by Henderson of Fordell.

His family sold the castle in 1824, no maintenance was carried out and it gradually slipped into a state of dereliction.

Robert Mackenzie from Perth, purchased the castle in 1890 and employed a young Robert Lorimer to carry out its restoration, who was later considered Scotland's greatest architect.

Earlshall is closest to the 'Z' plan principle, having a central block with off-set towers and a "romantic and pleasing aspect from the garden."

It is being marketed by Savills, which notes that prospective owners will have access to nearby St Andrews 'the home of golf' and excellent rail, road and air links, if owning a castle is not an attractive enough proposition.

Property hunters on a slightly tighter budget may be interested in Brechin Castle in Angus, which is also on the market for a lesser price of £3million.

It boasts eight reception rooms, 16 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms as well as 70 acres of land and is described as "one of Scotland's most significant and historic castles".

'Standing proud' on a massive bluff of rocks above the banks of the River South Esk, the A-listed castle also comes with a walled garden, five estate cottages and despite its size "lends itself well to being both a family home and hosting large gatherings in grand style."

The River South Esk provides the opportunity to catch salmon and sea trout in the Castle Pool.

The earliest parts of the building are said to date from the 12th century.

Built in a period when families were large with "numerous children and with a battalion of house staff" Savills said Brechin Castle has the potential to be used for a commercial purpose utilising all the space on offer.

The staircase retains the striking ironwork balustrades which were installed in 1659 and there are two entrances to the castle.

The north drive is the principal approach,accessed from "imposing entrance gates at the New Lodge".

The drawing room is steeped in history and boasts intricate craftsmanship throughout. The 14th Countess of Dalhousie appointed John Keeble of London to produce a design for this room.

Most of the current building dates to the early 18th century, when extensive reconstruction was carried out by architect Alexander Edward for James Maule, 4th Earl of Panmure, between approximately 1696 and 1709.

In the 1990s Brechin Castle Centre was added with a cafe and garden centre.

The building was first put up for sale in 2019, with James Ramsay, 17th Earl of Dalhousie and chief of Clan Ramsay citing prohibitive upkeep costs as the motivating factor.

On September 11, 2022, the royal cortège carrying the body of Queen Elizabeth II from Balmoral Castle to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh made a private, 45 minute stop at Brechin Castle to allow the drivers and participants to rest.