Danny Campbell will be casting his expert eye over some of the country's most unique properties alongside Anna Campbell-Jones and Banjo Beale, who had a guest stint on the last series.

They will take over from Michael Angus and Kate Spiers, who have left to pursue new projects. The hit BBC Scotland series returns on May 15 for its fifth series.

Originally from Helensburgh, Danny grew up near the Hill House which was designed by world-famous Glasgow architect Charles Rennie Mackintosh and his wife Margaret Macdonald Mackintosh.

He studied architecture at Glasgow School of Art before founding his own architectural company in 2016 at the age of 25.

READ MORE: One of Scotland's best kept castles on the market for £8million

He said: “I’m thrilled to be joining Anna and Banjo on their adventures around Scotland to crown our nation’s Home of the Year.

"I’ve built my career on going in and out of homes and figuring out how they can be designed better; being invited to judge some of the most unique properties is the epitome of self-indulgence for me, and I hope the viewers can share in that excitement.

"I will bring my own disruptive views on architecture to the new series and will be looking for homes that are inventive with their flow and aren’t scared to challenge what a home can be.

READ MORE: New Tolsta revealed as Scotland's Home of the Year

"I’m sure that the new series will be even more surprising, gripping, uplifting and fun."

New Tolsta, a traditional, early 20th-century croft house in Stornoway on the Isle of Lewis was crowned last year's winner.

The finale was filmed at Glasgow’s House For An Art Lover.

Home to artist Tom Hickman, New Tolsta was uninhabited for 37 years before he bought it in 2006 and painstakingly restored the croft house to its former glory as well as adding his own distinctive style throughout.

Interior designer Banjo Beale said he was delighted to get a permanent slot on the show, which is made by IWC Media, a Banijay UK company.

READ MORE: Inverlochy Castle Hotel: History, famous guests and expansion plans

He said: "To get the call back to join the line-up as a regular, with Anna and Danny, well that is just the pinnacle.

"I’m ready and raring to neb my way around Scotland and to my P6 teacher who told me I’d never make a career out of being nosey…look at me now."

Kate Spiers, who recently gave birth to her first child said: "I'm so proud I was part of this TV phenomenon.

"After recently becoming a mum, I embraced the opportunity (between night feeds) to think about a new future and new challenges – it feels like the time is right for me to move on and bid a fond farewell."

🕒 Today is the last day to save on a full year of digital access with our lowest EVER offer starting from £24.

Don't miss out on full access to the latest news, exclusives, opinion and premium content.

👉 Click here to subscribe

Steve Allen, BBC Scotland Executive Producer and Commissioning Executive, said: “Kate, Michael, and Anna have helped build Scotland’s Home Of The Year, into a well-loved staple for our viewers.

"Now, I’m really looking forward to seeing Banjo build on his success as guest presenter as he and Anna are joined by Danny, a really accomplished, and fun, young architect.”

Filming for the new series starts from the end of June and the producers are looking for homeowners to apply to take part.

From bijou properties to grand conversions, tradition to modern, city dwellings to rural havens, the next series of Scotland’s Home of the Year will search for outstanding homes which embody design, style and amazing architecture.

Details on how to apply can be found here.