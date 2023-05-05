A hospital-based project that has supported hundreds of vulnerable young people in Glasgow and Edinburgh since it was launched two years ago is to close in weeks after funding was axed.
Medics against Violence said it was "very sad" to announce the loss of its Youth Navigator service, which supports young people aged 12-16 who present at A&E with a wide range of complex, social issues.
The project said it was working hard to ensure that all the children it is working with have support when the service ends but said it was unable to take any more referrals.
It added: "This is challenging because many other youth work services have lost funding and statutory services like CAMHS are at breaking point.
"We strongly feel that cutting back on youth work is the wrong course of action and will just store up problems for the future."
The project is funded by NHS Lothian, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde and the Scottish Government.
Anne Marie Ward, Chief Executive of Favor UK, which supports people recovering from addiction and Dr David Chung, a consultant in emergency medicine at Crosshouse Hospital, was among those who criticised the decision to axe funding for the service.
We are very sad to let you know that our @NavigatorYouth service in @NHS_Lothian @LothianChildren and @StJohns_ED will be closing at the end of June. This is due to withdrawal of funding despite the service successfully supporting hundreds of vulnerable young people since 2021— Medics Against Violence (@MAVscotland) May 5, 2023
We strongly feel that cutting back on youth work is the wrong course of action and will just store up problems for the future. Our youth workers will be relocated so some of our adult @NavigatorsScot sites will benefit from youth work input.— Medics Against Violence (@MAVscotland) May 5, 2023
Another person tweeted: "This is devastating news. I am sorry for every young person that desperately needs this."
Medics against Violence said staff would be relocated to adults services who could benefit from youth workers.
The Herald has contacted NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde and NHS Lothian for comment.
