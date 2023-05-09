From Saturday, June 24, to Thursday, August 3, 2023 there will be no trains operating on the route, which passes through several locations on the Southside of Glasgow as well as Barrhead, Dunlop, Kilmaurs and Stewarton.

For over a month services on the route will be replaced by buses as Network Rail carries out engineering work.

ScotRail announced: "Engineering work is taking place at East Kilbride / Barrhead, closing all lines all day, every day.

"Trains between Glasgow Central and Kilmarnock will not run. Stations between Pollokshaws West and Kilmarnock will not be served by any train services.

"Crossmyloof and Pollokshaws West will be served by train services between Glasgow Central and East Kilbride.

"Kilmarnock will be served by services to / from Ayr / Dumfries / Carlisle."

From Monday to Saturday during the affected period there will be two replacement buses per hour between Glasgow Central and Kilmarnock.

That will be reduced to an hourly service on a Saturday.

Between Sunday June 25 and Sunday July 2 buses will replace trains between Glasgow Central and Dumfries, rather than Kilmarnock, as a result of additional engineering work.