Scottish ministers have failed to make the case for controversial measures that would limit human activity in coastal areas, a fishing leader will say on Friday.
Elspeth Macdonald, chief executive of the Scottish Fishermen’s Federation (SFF) will address the Scottish Skipper Expo in Aberdeen and is expected to take aim at the Scottish Government over highly protected marine areas (HPMAs).
A consultation on the proposals closed last week, but the fishing community, along with MSPs from within the SNP and opposition parties, have raised concerns about the impact on rural Scotland if human activity is strictly limited in at least 10% of the country’s waters – as has been proposed.
READ MORE: Humza Yousaf says he won't impose HPMAs. So are they dead in water?
Speaking at the same conference, Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon will describe the fishing industry as the “lifeblood of coastal Scotland”.
Ms Macdonald will say: “I’m sorry to say that our recent experience in engaging with the Government on HPMAs has been far from meaningful. We all need to work to protect nature and we all need to act to help tackle climate change. But this is not the way to do it.
“I absolutely know I am not alone in calling for the Government to stop and rethink these proposals, which are causing great concern and anxiety all around Scotland’s coast.
“Sadly, the Scottish Government’s approach to HPMAs is taking us backwards.
“Generated from a political agreement with the Scottish Greens, SFF firmly believes that the Government has failed to make its case for HPMAs, and strongly opposes the approach set out in the recent consultation.”
The chief executive is also expected to say that, along with HPMAs, proposals for “huge offshore windfarms” mean the industry “feels under threat like never before”.
But Ms Gougeon will seek to allay concerns about threats to the industry.
She will say: “There must always be space for fishing – the fishing industry must and will survive and thrive. I know that’s what you want, and it is firmly what the Scottish Government wants too.”
READ MORE: Raging former SNP minister rips up HPMA plan in Holyrood chamber
Ms Gougeon will seek to make the case for the proposals, saying: “Our knowledge about the impact of human activity on the seabed, the need to guard against biodiversity loss and mitigate against climate change, drives us to seek improvements.
“This means taking measures to improve our marine environment, but it also requires us to balance the sustainable use of marine resources.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here