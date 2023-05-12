A statement from the residence asked for privacy, saying that Mr Burge had died "suddenly".

In a statement, Marchmont House said: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Hugo Burge who died suddenly at home on Wednesday 10 May.

"Hugo’s kindness, intelligence, curiosity and belief in a better world made him an inspiration to us all. He was a beloved son and a great friend. We will miss him terribly.

"His family ask for privacy at this time. Arrangements for a memorial service will be announced in due course."

Marchmont House, at Greenlaw in the Borders, has been a centre for artists and creatives since 1750.

The residence offers retreats and workshops to people working across a broad spectrum of art, crafts and sculpture.