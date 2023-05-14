An investigation has been launched into an alleged incident of sabotage on board the HMS Glasgow earlier this week.
A number of cables appear to have been damaged on board the Type 26 Frigate which appear to have been damaged intentionally, BAE Systems have said.
According to a report in the UK Defence Journal, it is alleged the act was carried out by disgruntled contractors.
Work on the ship was paused temporarily, the company said, in order to assess “every area” of the vessel.
HMS Glasgow passes under the Erskine Bridge
A BAE Systems spokesperson said: “We uncovered a limited number of cables on HMS Glasgow earlier in the week, which appear to have been damaged intentionally.
“We immediately launched an internal investigation, alongside our suppliers, and temporarily paused work on the ship to inspect every area of the vessel and ensure our high standards and quality controls are met.
“Normal operations have now resumed and an assessment is under way to scope the repairs needed.” HMS Glasgow is the first of eight Type 26 frigates that will be built in the city.
