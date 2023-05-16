Police Scotland said another vehicle was detected driving at 103mph on the popular route, which starts and finishes at Inverness Castle and takes in the rugged landscapes of the far north of Scotland.

A total of 103 drivers were stopped at the weekend including 12 who were driving too fast.

Four motorists had bald tyres, one mobile phone offence occurred and a total of 24 other warnings were issued.

Police have reported an increase in complaints of poor driving and speeding along the route.

The most challenging part of the NC500 route, Bealach na Bà, is considered unsuitable for learner drivers and large vehicles.

READ MORE: NC500 road named among world's 'most dangerous'

The single-track 11.5-mile stretch winds its way through the mountains of the Applecross peninsula.

The rise in complaints and offences prompted Police to issue a reminder to locals to the area and visitors alike.

Police are advising travellers to "prepare for the unexpected" on rural roads, watch their speed and look out for blind summits and hidden dips.

Travellers are also advised not park in passing places and be prepared for pedestrians, horse riders, cyclists, farm livestock or wild animals moving from one side of the road to the other.

READ MORE: Fears tourism influx may be making NC500 too dangerous

Inspector Donnie Mackinnon of the Highland and Islands Road Policing Unit said: "We recognise that the Highlands and Islands and particularly the NC500 road network carry large numbers of local and visitor traffic and through Operation Cedar (challenge, educate, detect and reduce) we are committed to tackling poor driving standards and reducing casualties across the North of Scotland.

"We deploy marked and unmarked car patrols and marked motorcycle patrols alongside our colleagues in the Safety Camera Unit across a variety of locations.

"I would like to emphasise the importance respecting other road users and those who live in our communities which can be achieved through considerate, safe and responsible driving.”