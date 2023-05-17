A landmark building in Dumfries has been badly damaged by fire for the second time in 12 months .
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said that six appliances were sent to the former Benedictine convent on Corbelly Hill on Tuesday evening.
Firecrews were met with a “well-developed” blaze, which tore through the 138-year-old abandoned building.
SFRS said the blaze was still ongoing at 06:40 this morning, with three crews still in attendence.
According to reports, the convent’s spire collapsed and plumes of smoke were visible across the countryside for miles around.
Nearby streets were cordoned off and the public have been advised to avoid the area.
Once again the convent is on fire in #Dumfries - 8pm - 16th May 2023 pic.twitter.com/VL7Pw1PpK9— Dumfries & Galloway! What's Going On? (@DGWGO) May 16, 2023
Police Scotland said Maxwell Street, Rosemount Street, Laurieknowe, Church Street, Mill Road and Corberry Avenue were closed due to the incident.
It is the second time the now-abandoned building has been ablaze, following a major fire in August last year.
The building - which dates back to 1884 - has been abandoned for some time and has been a target for vandals. The cause of the current blaze remains unclear.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “We were alerted at 7.25pm on Tuesday, May 16 to reports of a building on fire at Maxwell Street, Dumfries.
“Operations Control mobilised six fire appliances to the area, where firefighters were met by a well-developed fire.
"Three fire appliances currently remain on the scene with firefighters continuing to work towards extinguishing the fire.
“There are no reported casualties."
