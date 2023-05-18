Police Scotland said they were called to the home in the town's Argyle Street at 8pm on Monday, over a report of concern for two people.

Officers found the man and child dead inside the property. No information on the ages or relationship between those involved has been given by police.

A force spokesperson said: "At this time, we have no information to suggest anyone else has been involved."

The deaths are being treated as unexplained. Post mortem examinations will take place in due course.

A report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal.