The mid-19th century Old Manse, has been home to Kelly and Michel Hillard and their three children for the past three years.

The house is a former Free Church manse, designed by Perthshire architect Andrew Heiton, senior (1823 to 1858) with Georgian-era features including large windows and perfect symmetry.

"I was in a total dream when we found this house," said Mrs Hilland.

"We had ten minutes to walk around and I think it was the windows that sold it [with] all that light coming in.

"My husband was looking for more of a modern home and one that didn't need renovation but there was no negotiations.

"Our own hearts have gone into it."

The ground floor features an open-plan kitchen and dining room, a formal sitting room and snug.

Upstairs, the property has five bedrooms, with almost ceiling-to-floor windows and three bathrooms.

The kitchen, which features a double Belfast sink and Aga cooker, was moved to the front of the house with a wall knocked down to open up the area which includes an elegant dining room with countryside mural that draws gasps from the judges.

"It wasn't guaranteed that we would be allowed to do that because it's a listed building," said Mrs Hillard.

"We took our chances and got a really good local architect.

"It's just made the house having that open plan kitchen and the window seat."

Michael Angus, Anna-Campbell Jones and Banjo Beale, are the team of design experts tasked with whittling down the stylish and one-of-a-kind properties for the fifth series of 'SHOTY', which will culminate in a grand final on June 26.

One home is selected from three located in different regions of Scotland after the judges award points for architectural merit, distinctive design and original style.

Mrs Hillard was contacted by the producers of the show after she began sharing the renovations on Instagram "for a bit of fun".

She says: "The house wasn't ready so they were really kind and said, let's try for next year."

"We have still got one room to do and then that's it.

"We had some surprises when we moved in, which we didn't budget for.

"There was quite a lot of woodworm that we had to treat and a new back roof."

The judges are impressed by the dark and inviting 'snug' with gin bar and large flat-screen TV.

"I've been quite wary of using dark colours but I really do enjoy that room.

"It feels very cocooning in winter."

A yoga teacher with her own local studio, she is English-born but was raised in Ardnamurchan, on Scotland's West Coast, where her parents still live.

"It's always a risk opening your doors to many people [but] it's such a positive experience," she said.

"I love seeing what [other] people do and their creativity. It doesn't have to be the biggest and grandest space."

