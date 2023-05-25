Ruberslaw, in Whitecraigs, has appeared on the list of the most-inspected homes across the country compiled by estate agents Rightmove.

The six-bedroom dwelling, which dates to the 1930s and was built in at Art Deco style, is described as a “landmark” property which has been carefully remodeled by British interior designer Keith Hobbs, of United Designers

The firm has previously been commissioned by Hollywood stars George Clooney and Bruce Willis, as well as working on commercial projects including the Metropolitan Hotel on London's Park Lane.

However, prospective buyers will have to dig deep, with the villa on the market for offers over £1,795,000, meaning the actual price will be north of £2million.

Ruberslaw is surrounded by terraced grounds and boasts interior tiling by Porcelanosa, in ceiling speakers and integrated sound system, electric gates, hidden cloaks cupboard an in-house gym and a sauna.

One side of the home is almost completely windowed, giving panoramic views over the city.

Buyers would also gain an outhouse, which the estate agents say could be used as a study.

The villa is joined on Rightmoves’s ‘most viewed’ list by properties including a modern mansion in Leicestershire, priced at £4m, a family home in Wrexham valued just short of £1m, and Bishop’s Rock – a “coastal masterpiece” selling for £5m in Cornwall.

The villa goes on the market as fresh figures show that the price of an average home in the UK rose 4.1 per cent in the year to March, but fell compared to the month before.

Official data revealed that the average home was sold for £285,000 in March, £3,000 lower than just a month earlier, but £11,000 higher than the same month a year ago.

It is also £8,000 below the recent peak price in November last year, the Office for National Statistics said on Wednesday.

The average price in England was £304,000, up 4.1% over the year. In Wales it was £214,000, up 4.8%, while prices rose 3% to £185,000 in Scotland and 5% to £172,000 in Northern Ireland.

Rightmove’s property expert, Tim Bannister, said: “Homes from Wales, Scotland and England feature in this month’s most viewed properties, highlighting the many magnificent homes for sale in lots of different areas across Great Britain.”