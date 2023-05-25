An iconic Glasgow villa refurbished by a designer to the stars has become one of the most-viewed properties in the UK after going on the market.
Ruberslaw, in Whitecraigs, has appeared on the list of the most-inspected homes across the country compiled by estate agents Rightmove.
The six-bedroom dwelling, which dates to the 1930s and was built in at Art Deco style, is described as a “landmark” property which has been carefully remodeled by British interior designer Keith Hobbs, of United Designers
The firm has previously been commissioned by Hollywood stars George Clooney and Bruce Willis, as well as working on commercial projects including the Metropolitan Hotel on London's Park Lane.
However, prospective buyers will have to dig deep, with the villa on the market for offers over £1,795,000, meaning the actual price will be north of £2million.
READ MORE: Derelict cottage among most-viewed
Ruberslaw is surrounded by terraced grounds and boasts interior tiling by Porcelanosa, in ceiling speakers and integrated sound system, electric gates, hidden cloaks cupboard an in-house gym and a sauna.
One side of the home is almost completely windowed, giving panoramic views over the city.
Buyers would also gain an outhouse, which the estate agents say could be used as a study.
READ MORE: 'Cheapest flat in Scotland' on sale for £10,000
The villa is joined on Rightmoves’s ‘most viewed’ list by properties including a modern mansion in Leicestershire, priced at £4m, a family home in Wrexham valued just short of £1m, and Bishop’s Rock – a “coastal masterpiece” selling for £5m in Cornwall.
The villa goes on the market as fresh figures show that the price of an average home in the UK rose 4.1 per cent in the year to March, but fell compared to the month before.
Official data revealed that the average home was sold for £285,000 in March, £3,000 lower than just a month earlier, but £11,000 higher than the same month a year ago.
It is also £8,000 below the recent peak price in November last year, the Office for National Statistics said on Wednesday.
The average price in England was £304,000, up 4.1% over the year. In Wales it was £214,000, up 4.8%, while prices rose 3% to £185,000 in Scotland and 5% to £172,000 in Northern Ireland.
Rightmove’s property expert, Tim Bannister, said: “Homes from Wales, Scotland and England feature in this month’s most viewed properties, highlighting the many magnificent homes for sale in lots of different areas across Great Britain.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here