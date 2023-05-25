LEGAL problems are preventing public spending auditors from carrying out a full forensic analysis of the soaring costs of Scotland's ferry fiasco, it has emerged.
Failed attempts have been made to establish where pre-nationalisation Ferguson Marine Engineering Limited (FMEL) spent over £128.25m in public money in relation to the building of two long-delayed lifeline ferries before it was nationalised.
Two lifeline ferries for Scottish Government-owned CalMac were ordered in 2015 when Ferguson Marine was owned by Jim McColl, a then pro-independence businessman who rescued the Inverclyde shipyard firm from administration a year earlier.
Delivery is now over five years later with costs expected to quadruple compared to the original £97m contract costs.
Included in the scrutiny is the £83.25m of the £97m contract that was paid to Ferguson Marine by the government-owned ferry owning and procurement agency CMAL as milestone payments for the completion of the project - despite the fact they were largely incomplete.
Audit Scotland is to carry out a new wave of monitoring over the ferry fiasco - and is to carry out a full costing of the project if and when the vessels have been completed.
It has been confirmed that the public spending watchdog will also examine the reasons behind going ahead with the completion of one of the ferries, Hull 802, after a Scottish Government due diligence examination found that it failed a value for money test, saying it was cheaper to build it again from scratch.
READ MORE: Over £5.5m in public money given to consultants over future of ferries
So far the Scottish Government has not divulged the numbers surrounding its decision to plough ahead with the project - despite calls for better transparency over the affair.
But the spending auditors have admitted that there are legal issues around their bid to carry out a detailed analysis of the financial records of FMEL, the shipyard firm at the centre of the fiasco, before it went into administration in August, 2019.
When the build ran into trouble, the shipyard firm fell into insolvency and was nationalised with Mr McColl and the government-owned ferry owning and procurement agency CMAL blaming each other for the fiasco.
Scotland's Auditor General Stephen Boyle has been seeking to uncover what happened to the public money that was provided to support both the shipyard firm and the beleaguered project before nationalisation.
But the public spending watchdogs say there have been a "number of complex legal and practical challenges that may inhibit" their ability to undertake the analysis.
Included in the review is how two loans worth £45m that was given to the yard was spent.
READ MORE: Day trippers advised not to travel to one Scots island in ferries row
The Herald has previously revealed that when in 2018, the finance secretary Derek Mackay was telling the public a £30m loan was to "further diversify their business", internal documents stated that the real reason was that Ferguson's was in financial trouble and at risk of falling into administration risking delays to the ferries project.
The loan agreement came with a "right to buy" providing a pathway to nationalisation.
The public spending watchdog said that while consultants PricewaterhouseCoopers was providing the Scottish Government with reports on FMEL spending, they did not go into detail on where the money went, so were "unable" to trace exactly how that money was spent and what progress was made on the vessels as a result.
Audit Scotland previously found that ministers went ahead with the contract despite the concerns raised by CMAL over the lack of financial guarantees that placed them at risk.
The auditors' examination of the issues said there was no documented evidence to confirm why Scottish ministers were willing to accept the risks of awarding the contract without a builder's refund guarantee in place despite the concerns.
Officials say that without a builder's refund guarantee in place, there was no link between the payments that CMAL was making and the quality of the build.
Mr Boyle had previously advised that the spending during Mr McColl's tenure at the shipyard firm had been outside his remit because it does not include private companies.
But the nationalised firm has now received FMEL's financial records.
And Audit Scotland has said that existing records relating to transactions were "not organised or categorised".
David Tydeman, chief executive of the now nationalised Ferguson Marine had been asked for help in tracing what happened to the £128m which was ploughed into the firm before it was nationalised.
He previously said they had not sought to evaulate old files because they "do not add value to the planning or budgeting work still needed to complete the vessels".
He previously told MSPs he did not have details of the £45m taxpayer-funded loan and had been focussing on the the £83.25m paid by CMAL.
Mr Boyle said: "I have received legal advice on what statutory powers I have to forensically examine and report on FMEL’s financial records in these circumstances. However, there are a number of critical issues which remain unresolved for which I am currently seeking clarification on from our lawyers. This is designed to ensure that I have explored all potential statutory examination and reporting routes for me to take further action."
He is expected to update MSPs on his progress in due course.
Wellbeing economy secretary Neil Gray rubber stamped a call to give £61m of taxpayers money for nationalised Ferguson Marine in this financial year after eight months of due diligence, which raised question marks over the future of the two lifeline vessels.
He issued a rarely-used ministerial direction to overrule the value for money financial test saying completing the vessel at the nationalised yard was the fastest way of delivering more ferry capacity.
Analysis of the money trail based on the Scottish Government's own accounting and audits revealed that with the extra £61m, the cost to the taxpayer of supporting Ferguson Marine both before and after it forced its nationalisation has soared to more than £450m.
It has been confirmed that if Ferguson Marine needed more money going forward, that that situation would be reviewed, although Mr Gray has insisted there is "no blank cheque".
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel