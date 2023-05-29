The Met Offce is predicting warm spells across the country with temperatures expected to reach 20 degrees in the Central Belt.

The warm spell is expected to lat most of the week, and comes after Sunday took the record as the UK’s hottest day of the year so far – beating Saturday’s high by a tenth of a degree.

Plymouth hit 24.4C on Sunday, narrowly topping Saturday’s record of 24.3C in Bramham, West Yorkshire.

The Met Office said Monday temperatues would not reach similar highs on Monday, but would still be warm and sunnt.

Their Scottish forecast states: "All parts will have dry day with plenty of sunshine. A warmer day especially inland but onshore breezes keeping coastal districts somewhat cooler. Light winds. Maximum temperature 20 °C."

Met Office meteorologist Jonathan Vautrey said: “Generally, there will be a lot of dry weather around and a good amount of sunshine still.

“Hazy cloud pushing through at times might make the sunshine hazy in places.

“Temperatures then going to be feeling cooler along eastern coastal areas.”

The weekend saw sunshine across the UK, with many flocking to beaches. lakes and rivers to cool down.

After the deaths of two men rescued from the sea off Torbay, Devon and Cornwall Police Superintendent Ben Davies said: “With more people likely to be out near water this bank holiday weekend, emergency services are urging everybody to be vigilant to the dangers of the coast and follow water safety advice.”