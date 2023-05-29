The fire started in the empty Station Hotel in Ayr, Ayrshire at around 3.30pm on Sunday with seven appliances from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attending.

ScotRail said that the adjacent train station was evacuated as a precaution after the fire broke out.

Overhead train lines were switched off, impacting services from Ayr to Glasgow and the line to Largs and Ardrossan.

A 17-year-old youth was arrested and charged in connection with the incident, and will appear at Ayr Sheriff Court at a later date.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.55pm on Sunday, 28 May, 2023, police were made aware of a fire at a building in the Smith Street area of Ayr.

“Officers attended and the fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“A 17-year-old male youth has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident and is expected to appear at Ayr Sheriff Court at a later date.

“A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "We were alerted at 3.36pm on Sunday, 28 May to reports of a fire within a vacant premises in Ayr.

"Operations Control mobilised seven fire appliances to the town's Smith Street where firefighters were met by a fire on the building's ground floor.

"Firefighters extinguished the fire and left the scene at 9.54pm after ensuring the area was safe. There were no casualties."