Now in its 28th year, the Scottish Bar and Pub Awards continues to shine a spotlight on the hospitality industry’s heroes from 'John O’ Groats to Gretna Green' and everywhere in between.

From whisky bars to dog-friendly hangouts, this year’s judges are searching for any business that goes above and beyond to create an outstanding customer experience with categories honouring bar managers, employers and young licensed trade entrepreneurs.

Pictured: Event organiser Susan Young with last year's 'Inspirational Woman of the Year’ winner, Giovanna Eusebi of Eusebi Deli (Image: supplied)

Event organizer Susan Young said: “We need all the customers out there to vote.

“It’s set to be another incredible year for our Scottish Bar and Pub Awards as we look to recognise some of the most creative, hard-working and beloved venues in the country.

“The ethos has always been about recognising great venues and applauding the people who put their heart and soul into running their businesses.

“This year is no different”.

Public voting closes on Thursday, June 15 after which 'mystery shoppers' will make their way to the top nominated venues to witness the teams in action.

The awards ceremony will take place at The DoubleTree by Hilton in Glasgow on Tuesday, August 29 with finalists announced by the end of July.

To cast your vote visit the Scottish Bar and Pub Awards website here.