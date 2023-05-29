Scotland is set to bask in the sun as June arrives with the Met office predicting warm temperatures across the country throughout the week.
With the official start of summer still weeks away, Spring looks set to end with a heatwave with the thermometer rising as the week goes on.
By Tuesday, forecasters say Glasgow and the West of Scotland will reach a balmy 24C, eclipsing this years record of 21.6C n Urquhart in Moray, on May 13.
This means Scotland’s largest city will be hotter than Barcelona or Rome - with predicted temperatures lower in the capital of Catalonia, while Italians are braced for thundery downpours.
The hot weather is said to be caused by 'Azores High’, a phenomenon which washes warm air up from the Tropics.
A Met Office forecaster told The Sun: “The warm weather is a result of the high pressure we have at the moment.
“It’ll be dry and settled across the country in the coming days and the nice weather will be sticking around for the rest of the week.
“There may be areas of clouds lingering on eastern coasts and up in Shetland, but this should clear off eventually”
This continued spell of high pressure over the country will set temperatures rising day-by-day, heralding a sizzling start to ‘Flaming June’ on Thursday.
Met Office forecasts for Scotland this week:
Glasgow: “Dry with plenty of sunshine, any overnight low cloud in the east burning off through the mornings. Remaining warm, locally very warm.
Edinburgh: “Remaining dry with plenty of sunshine, overnight low cloud in the east burning off through the mornings. Mostly warm, but becoming somewhat cooler in the east later. Maximum Temperature 22 C”
Aberdeen: “Remaining dry with plenty of sunshine, overnight low cloud may linger in parts of the east. Warm inland, but rather cool across coastal districts. Maximum Temperature 18 C”
Dundee: “Remaining dry with plenty of sunshine, overnight low cloud in the east may linger in parts of the east. Warm inland, locally very warm in the west at first. Maximum Temperature 23 C”
Western Isles and the Highlands: “Dry and mostly sunny, overnight low cloud in the north and east soon burning off. Low cloud linger may linger in the far north. Warm, locally very warm in southwest. Maximum Temperature 21 C”
Dumfries, Galloway and the Borders: “Remaining dry with plenty of sunshine, overnight low cloud in the east burning off through the mornings. Mostly warm, but becoming somewhat cooler in the east later. Maximum Temperature 22C
