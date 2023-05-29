The owners of a family-run hotel and restaurant on the Isle of Skye have criticised Tripadvisor for publishing a 'hissy fit' review on the popular travel advice site.
The Ferry Inn was given a two-star rating by a woman, apparently because she was unable to book a table.
The owner of the restaurant, said the review amounted to being criticised for a "lack of forward planning", saying the business was generally booked up months in advance.
The reviewer wrote: "Not particularly great experience, no availability for booking.
"Seems to be a lack of places to eat in Skye.
"This restaurant was on our list to visit, but sadly could not accommodate till well into June/July."
The owners shared the two-star review online and wrote: "So now anyone who can't get a reservation with us is valid to leave negative 'reviews'.
"Scary stuff if this is the route we are going down as Skye is rammed until October.
"We book up months in advance.
"We have four tables a night, we're a family of 4 running a small inn.
"To have this woman now write two reviews where slamming us and the whole of Skye for her lack of forward planning is ludicrous."
Is this what it’s come to @Tripadvisor?— The Ferry Inn (@theferryinnskye) May 25, 2023
What a dangerous precedent you’re setting for small hospitality businesses - an absolute hissy fit ‘review’ because she couldn’t book a table at our fully booked restaurant and this is deemed a valid ‘experience’ by yourselves? pic.twitter.com/qn8szDE8rH
The owners said the two reviews had since been removed but it is unclear if they were taken down by TripAdvisor or the visitor.
Dozens of people responded to the tweet with supportive comments, including the owner of another restaurant who said he received a bad review because he was carrying out renovations and the business hadn't yet opened.
Another business in Ballater said guests "expected" to walk in for dinner at the busiest time of the season.
Others referenced notorious reviews left on the site in previous years including a tourist complaining that Ben Nevis has no toilets.
The Herald has contacted TripAdvisor for comment.
