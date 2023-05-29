Mavis Paterson, 85, set off on a month-long bike challenge across the length of country, covering between 50 and 70 miles per day to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Research.

Her extraordinary feat has so far generated nearly £57,000 for the charity - and donations are still flooding in.

It was a case of getting by with a little help from some friends: at each stage of the route people came out to support her efforts, whether it was friends, local residents, school children - and even the BBC TV presenter Stephen Jardine.

Towards the latter part of the epic route the retired nurse was joined by her long time friend Jackie at Thurso and the pair completed the journey together.

She said: "The support has been amazing.

"There were some points where I felt exhausted but so many people came out to see us and cheer us on that it helped me keep going.

"I just feel so sad that it is all over now. I had training and planning to keep me occupied and I can't believe it is done."

And she has finished ! Awesome #Grannymave is hugged by her grandson William as she arrives back in the Mull of Galloway after cycling over 1000 miles round Scotland to raise money for #macmillan. You are awesome Mavis!❤️❤️🚴‍♂️🚴‍♂️.

Might be time for a wee merlot soon x pic.twitter.com/MtaDAxWii7 — Granny Mave (Mavis Paterson) (@MavisCycle) May 28, 2023

As she crossed the finish line, Mrs Paterson was welcome and embraced by her grandson William, the son of her late daughter Katie.

The cycle, as well as raising money for Macmillan, was also in memory of her three children.

Her mother, Cathy, and her younger sister, Sandra, both died of cancer, hence the desire to raise money for Macmillan.

However, she also lost her youngest boy, Sandy, in 2012 to a heart attack at the age of 43; Katie died in 2013 after contracting viral pneumonia when she was 49; and Bob died in 2016 at the age of 47 when he was involved in an accident.

Becoming emotional, Mrs Paterson said: "I can't believe I have done it.

"There was a large reception for us coming in.

"When I saw William, I started to cry. He is such a wonderful boy and I saw him and cried.

"The crowd that was there to welcome us was wonderful. I had been so worried that I would have to get off my bike and push for the last hill but when I saw everyone it helped me to keep going."

Mrs Paterson, or Granny Mave as she's also known, turned 85 during her month-long bike challenge and celebrated on the day with cake and Merlot wine brought to her by TV presenter Stephen Jardine.

She set off from her home in Auchenmalg, overlooking the Mull of Galloway, and returned there yesterday to cheers and applause.

And she is finished ! #Grannymave finished her round Scotland challenge today and has so far raised over 55k for #macmillan. You are awesome Mave !🚴‍♂️🚴‍♂️❤️ pic.twitter.com/q1W32fCLxy — Granny Mave (Mavis Paterson) (@MavisCycle) May 28, 2023

Despite needing two new knees and two new hips in recent years - "they call me the Bionic Granny" - Mrs Paterson is a keen cyclist and has previous earned a place in the Guinness Book of Records for her efforts.

She has completed cycle routes across Australia and Canada, and has now raised well over £100,000 for Macmillan with her various cycling challenges.

To donate to Mrs Paterson's fundraising efforts click here.