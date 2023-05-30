AN MP has called on football clubs to organise their own fan celebrations after scenes of disorder in Scotland’s biggest city following Celtic's Premiership trophy day.
Thousands of fans gathered in Glasgow city centre on Saturday leaving streets strewn with rubbish.
Three people were attacked and ten arrested amid "unacceptable" levels of anti-social behaviour, police said.
Glasgow Central MP Alison Thewliss condemned the "disruption" and "mess" caused on social media.
She said football clubs should be billed for the clean-up costs.
The SNP MP told the BBC: "My preference would be for the clubs to organise things, so that there was safety for fans and residents and responsibility for ensuring everyone is looked after."
Footage taken by a resident near Glasgow Cross shows the litter-strewn aftermath of the celebrations, which council staff had to clean through the night.
The council said it was concerned about the risk to public safety associated with the gathering.
One man who was attacked was in serious condition in hospital over the weekend. There have been no updates on his condition.
Celtic FC did not endorse the gathering but has not yet commented. The council said it was too early to comment on clean-up costs.
On Sunday a spokesman for Glasgow City Council said: "Staff worked through the night to deal with the build-up of waste and a continued effort was required on Sunday morning to restore the area to a good condition.
"Roads closed at short notice for safety reasons were reopened on Sunday morning and traffic signals damaged during the gathering were also repaired."But the gathering clearly caused disruption to residents, local businesses and the roads network.
"We are also concerned about the anti-social behaviour and risk to public safety associated with the gathering. We will be engaging with our partners in Saturday's operation on how the issues that arose during the gathering can be addressed in future."
Thousands of fans gathered to celebrate after Celtic lifted the SPFL trophy at Celtic Park, following a 5-0 win against Aberdeen.
Rangers fans gather in 2021
Supt Gerry Corrigan from Police Scotland called the levels of anti-social behaviour and incidents of disorder "unacceptable".
Ten people were arrested for a number of offences including assault, acts of public disorder and police assault and another eight people were issued with fixed penalty notices.
Police confirmed that 18 people sustained minor injuries mainly due to intoxication.
Concerns have been growing after so-called title-celebrations for a number of years. Last year, when Celtic lifted the trophy, celebrations featured flares and smoke bombs, this was called "unacceptable" by Police Scotland.
In 2021, when Rangers won the league, fans massed in the cities George Square where more than 50 people were arrested.
