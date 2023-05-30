Fire crews have been battling a large wildfire blaing in the Highlands for two days.
Crews were alerted to a hillside blaze near the village of Cannich on Sunday.
The fire service was called back out yesteray at 12.46pm with reports the blaze had re-appeared.
One station said this morning that crews are continuing to tackle the fire today.
Pictures from the scene early today show a large area smothered in black smoke and a landscape of ash and dust.
Pic: Balintore Fire Station
The nearby Balintore Fire Station tweeted this morning: "Station paged last night at 18:52 to the ongoing wildfire incident at Cannich.
"Firewatch duties last night along with crews from Beauly and Newtonmore. The Service are continuing to tackle the fire today."
Four appliances and a special appliance were sent to help tackle the flames.
A helicopter has also been called in to water bomb the wildfire.
The SFRS has warned about the dangers of widlfires during the hot dry spell, which is creating tinderbox conditions on Scotland's hillsides.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "We were alerted at 12.46pm on Sunday, 28 May to reports of a fire in the open at a farm near Cannich, Beauly.
"Operations Control initially mobilised one fire appliance, increasing to nine appliances including specialist resources over the course of the weekend.
"At 5.37pm on Monday, 29 May a helicopter was brought in to water bomb the area.
"As of Tuesday, 30 May we currently have five appliances on the scene, where firefighters are continuing to extinguish the fire and prevent further fire spread."
