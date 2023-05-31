Forestry Land Scotland (FLS), the government agency which manages forests and land, said the cause of the fire near the Highland village of Cannich was associated with people camping out.

The blaze broke out on Sunday and has continued to spread across the countryside, which has been dried to tinderbox conditions after days without rain.

Fire crews remain at the scene this morning. Two firefighters were airlifted to hospital yesterday after they were injured when the vehicle they were travelling in crashed.

The pair are expected to be released from hospital today.

FLS It said there had been a similar incident in Tentsmuir Forest in Fife last Thursday, when a campfire started a wildfire.

FLS north region manager Alex MacLeod, told The Sun newspaper: “Many people are enjoying being out in the countryside to enjoy the hot weather but the lack of rain recently has made much of the countryside tinder-box dry.

“Camping stoves are clearly recommended as being a better option than campfires but when the weather has been as hot as it has, and the ground is as dry as it is, neither are advisable.

“Regardless of how it started, this particular incident is a sobering reminder of how easily and quickly a wildfire can take hold and become a major problem.”

Visibility around the area is poor, with fire officers continuing to bring the blaze under control.

The fire is spreading towards an area where there are wind turbines.

It is understood a helicopter will be used with helping to douse the flames.

Firefighters have used knapsack sprayers and beaters to monitor the area and control the fire spreading.

Images put on social media by Balintore Fire Station show apocalyptic scenes of scorched ground and billowing smoke.

Almost 3,000 hectares had already been burned by the blaze around 2pm on Tuesday.

Wildfire monitoring expert Dr Thomas Smith has warned the blaze has the potential to be Scotland's largest ever wildfire.