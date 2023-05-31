Despite a cloudy start to the day in the West, Met Office ofrecasters are predicting the sun will break through and temperatures could top 24 degrees in Glasgow.

The Met Office forecasts states the city is in for a “dry day with some warm, or very warm sunshine”

Scotland as a whole will see temperatures climbing into the mid-20s on average, especially over the west.

Tuesday was officially the UK’s hottest day of the year, with the mercury rising to over 25C in parts of the country

Temperatures reached 25.1C in Porthmadog, North Wales, beating Sunday’s 2023 record of 24.4C in Plymouth.

Scotland also recorded its highest temperatures of the year so far, with 24.5 recorded at Tyndrum, Stirling.

The Met Office has predicted high tempertures today

Met Office senior meteorologist Rachel Ayers said: “It’s been a fine, bright day with warm sunshine across much of the country.

“High pressure centered to the west of the UK is bringing settled weather, clearer skies and generally drier conditions.

“The wind is coming off the North Sea, blowing into eastern areas. That’s why it’s clear in the west and cooler in the east.

“Over the next few days, there will continue to be an east-west split. “The west will be the best with the highest temperatures and best of the sunshine, and it will be cooler and cloudier in the east,” said Ms Ayers.

Met Office meteorologist Dan Stroud said May has been “very dry” with “just slightly more than half the normal amount of rainfall we would actually expect”.