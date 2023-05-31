Refugee Festival Scotland has seen community events organised across the country since 2000 in the run-up to World Refugee Day on June 20.

This year it will return between Friday, June 16 and Sunday, June 25 with a fresh theme of hope.

More than 100 events are set to take place in communities across the country from Dumfries, Inverness and Aberdeenshire to the Isle of Bute.

The event is coordinated by the Scottish Refugee Council, but artists, activists and refugee-led groups are intrinsic to making it a reality.

Scottish Refugee Council chief executive Sabir Zazai said the message of hope was "more important than ever" as the UK Government pushes to deter people from seeking asylum in the country.

“Sharing and celebrating the stories of people who have settled in Scotland and the positive difference they make to our communities is more important than ever," he said.

"Especially right now, when the right to claim asylum is under threat and politicians are using racist, anti-migrant language, which stirs up hatred, fear and division.

“Refugee Festival Scotland offers a positive and hopeful vision for community life in Scotland. When people are welcomed, supported and made to feel at home in their new neighbourhoods, they go on to thrive.

"The festival shows off our communities at their best by bringing people from different backgrounds together to build understanding and celebrate diversity, friendship and solidarity."

A recent report accused the UK of wrongly labelling refugees and trafficking victims as criminals.

Scrutinising the UK's proposed bill of rights and illegal migration bill, a Council of Europe report warned that there was a risk of breaching international obligations.

But this year's festival will defy that division with a strong message of hopes and dreams for a better future as well as celebrating the positive contribution refugees have on life in Scotland.

Many of the events are being organised by community groups whose members have settled in Scotland after escaping wars and persecution in countries including Sudan, Ukraine, Afghanistan, Syria, Yemen, Eritrea, Iran and many other parts of the world.

This is partially made possible by funding awarded by the Scottish Refugee Council to allow grassroots groups to take part.

Film screenings, fashion shows, community picnics, musical performances and cooking classes all feature in the packed event programme.

The scope of the events is endless, a master cooking class taking place taking place in Glasgow will teach Scots new dishes of African origin while a pop-up cafe in Ayr will be offering a chance to experience Syrian and Ukrainian home cooking.

Most of the events are free and family-friendly and also include a community barbeque in Paisley with live African drums played by children from School of African Culture.

Meanwhile some events will be open specifically for families with refugee backgrounds, such as a Broughty Ferry Beach Day hosted by RSPB Scotland and Dundee Refugee Integration Network.

Further north an outdoor kite-making workshop will be led by Afghan families on Golspie Beach on June 25.

Mr Zazai said: “I would encourage everyone to take part if you can and sample the colours, flavours and atmosphere of the festival.

"Come along and try the food you’ve never tried, hear music you’ve never heard, dance like you’ve never danced, and celebrate with people you might not otherwise get the chance to meet.

"We hope you can join us for this unique celebration of art, culture and community.”

As a whole the festival aims to provide people from refugee backgrounds with a platform to showcase their art, cultural heritage and contribution to life in Scotland as well as reducing social isolation.

A full programme is available on the Refugee Festival Scotland website.