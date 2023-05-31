The Scottish Government launched its fourth dementia strategy today which prioritises improving diagnostic waiting times and support for those affected and their families.

The report notes that half of those who are entitled to post-diagnostic support are not receiving it.

The government acknowledges that patients are facing "significant" waiting times for assessment which means there are delays in accessing treatments that may slow the progression of the disease.

For many, accessing support and guidance about social care is "a confusing and inconsistent maze to be navigated".

The application process and costs involved in residential care are "a source of confusion and concern to families".

The Scottish Government sets out a series of priorities in the strategy - Everyone's Story - and said it would be reviewed on a yearly basis to measure progress made.

Professor June Andrews, OBE, who is an expert in the care of older people, said it was of concern that the policy document talks of "identifying options for redirecting investment" to deliver the strategy.

She said: "That means there is no new money in a situation where we already know not enough is spent and the need is going to increase.

"They are going to decrease funding on some of the stuff they already do."

Prof Andrews said she was also suprised that the strategy states that more work is needed to "understand and prepare for predicted changes."

She said: "The situation we are in at the moment was entirely predictable.

"In fact it's slightly better than some of us predicted using research and good data already available.

"I don't know what more information they need in order to understand that they have got a bit of a mess and it is going to get much worse quite quickly.

"I can’t see anything to be excited about.

"Unless you are excited by people being asked what they need, and then being told that more information is required before someone unidentified needs to work out whether that need will be met."

Around 90,000 Scots are thought to be affected by dementia and some estimates suggest it could affect one in three of those born this year.

She said it was essential that efforts were focussed on helping families navigate the financial challenges of a diagnosis.

She said: "Families are taking a large part of the financial hit from a person being affected by dementia.

"It can be years before the family members realise that they are acting as carers.

"During that time they are increasingly spending money on direct support for the person as well as losing money by missing out on employment opportunities."

Scotland was one of the first countries to publish a dementia strategy in 2010.

In 2019 The Scottish Government commissioned Brain Health Scotland, led by Alzheimer Scotland, to promote the public's understanding that up to 40% of dementias may be preventable.

"[They} are decreasing the chance of any of us getting dementia, but because the chance of any of us becoming older has continued to increase then the numbers affected are still going to be there, expensively using up health and social care resources," said Prof Andrews.

"The finance issue is not only about individuals paying for care homes and home care, but tax payers wondering how authorities are going to be able to manage the demographics going forward."

What does the Scottish Government want to achieve?

Consistent and equitable diagnosis throughout Scotland.

All patients referred for post-diagnostic support at the point of diagnosis, in the form they choose and for a minimum of 12 months.

Carers also offered support and advice on issues including housing and social care.

Support services to be better connected to GPs.

All patients offered a treatment plan with arrangements for regular monitoring and review.

Arrangements to access home adaptations should be clear and accessible to support people to leave hospital and prevent unnecessary admissions.

Flexible care and support should be available to all unpaid carers, following a Self-Directed Support assessment with options for day services and respite care.

The government also wants all staff working in housing, care home and hospitals to have specialist dementia training and said a wider number of long-term care options should be explored.

Henry Simmons, Alzheimer Scotland Chief Executive said the strategy sets out "an aspirational vision for the future".

He added: "We will not be able to fully develop a view until we see what priorities, targets and commitments are laid out in the proposed delivery plans.

"We hope these plans will encapsulate the commitments from the previous strategies which have not yet been fully delivered, as well as developing on the new vision."

The Scottish Government said spend on dementia across Scotland has increased by approximately 13% since 2014, with additional, ring-fenced national investment in frontline dementia services from 2021,

Mental Wellbeing Minister Maree Todd said: “Diagnosis can bring significant mental health and wellbeing challenges that need to be acknowledged and addressed to ensure a person’s rights are upheld.

"That’s why the strategy was developed in collaboration with the National Dementia Lived Experience Panel.

"We want everyone affected to be involved in its delivery.”