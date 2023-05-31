STYLE AND SUBSTANCE
With a history stretching back hundreds of years, the 17th-century baronial mansion was the home of the Smolletts, a family of merchants and shipbuilders, for around 300 years.
It was converted into a luxury hotel and resort in 1986 and last year completed the final phase of a multi-million pound renovation following a fatal fire in 2017.
The vast five-star hotel resort includes lodges, a very well-stocked gym, a cinema and pool and its shuttle bus makes regular trips to the Carrick Spa and golf course.
As we are being shown to our room, a member of staff lets slip that the owner of Gleneagles Hotel once said he would "cut his leg off" for the views at Cameron House.
We are booked into the spa, which boasts an infinity pool overlooking the golf course, but the sight of Loch Lomond's grand expanse is therapy enough.
SLEEPING MATTERS
Our suite is part of the new extension which looks directly onto the loch.
The room is stocked with lots of gourmet snacks, a Nespresso coffee machine and Moulton and Brown toiletries and comes complete with a roll-top bath.
The only negative is the TV, which requires the assistance of staff to work and Netflix was also on the blink.
FOOD FOR THOUGHT
Expect world-class seafood including hand-dived Orkney scallops at the fine dining restaurant, Tamburrini & Wishart.
There are a plethora of other restaurants to suit all tastes including The Boat House, where you can enjoy a burger or minute steak watching the luxury yachts bobbing on the loch.
Breakfast (always the best part of a hotel stay) does not disappoint with a choice of fruit and cereal, continental, kippers and full Scottish.
There is also a decent pancake-making machine for an all-American start to the day.
DRINK IN THE SIGHTS
We enjoyed a very pleasant hour-long boat trip on the hotel’s yacht, the Celtic Warrior, round Inchmurrin island with our young guide, Jo, providing lots of interesting facts along the way.
NICE TOUCH
Expect five-star service at Cameron House; the staff really are the hotel’s biggest asset and we feel thoroughly looked after.
The Carrick Spa delivered one of the best massage treatments I’ve ever had.
The “Hero” includes a back exfoliation and massage, facial and scalp massage delivering an hour and 20 minutes of utter bliss.
ABOUT THE AREA
Cameron House is a mere five minutes from Balloch Station and only 30 minutes from Glasgow by car on the A82. If the watersports, boat and plane trips are not enough adventure, the pretty conservation village of Luss is nearby.
The West Loch Lomond Cycle Path, between Balloch and Tarbet, runs through it and there are waterbus and cruise options to and from Luss Pier,
Rooms start from £300. For further information and offers visit www.cameronhouse.co.uk
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here