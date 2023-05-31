It was converted into a luxury hotel and resort in 1986 and last year completed the final phase of a multi-million pound renovation following a fatal fire in 2017.

The vast five-star hotel resort includes lodges, a very well-stocked gym, a cinema and pool and its shuttle bus makes regular trips to the Carrick Spa and golf course.

As we are being shown to our room, a member of staff lets slip that the owner of Gleneagles Hotel once said he would "cut his leg off" for the views at Cameron House.

We are booked into the spa, which boasts an infinity pool overlooking the golf course, but the sight of Loch Lomond's grand expanse is therapy enough.

SLEEPING MATTERS

Our suite is part of the new extension which looks directly onto the loch.

The room is stocked with lots of gourmet snacks, a Nespresso coffee machine and Moulton and Brown toiletries and comes complete with a roll-top bath.

The only negative is the TV, which requires the assistance of staff to work and Netflix was also on the blink.

FOOD FOR THOUGHT

Expect world-class seafood including hand-dived Orkney scallops at the fine dining restaurant, Tamburrini & Wishart.

There are a plethora of other restaurants to suit all tastes including The Boat House, where you can enjoy a burger or minute steak watching the luxury yachts bobbing on the loch.

Breakfast (always the best part of a hotel stay) does not disappoint with a choice of fruit and cereal, continental, kippers and full Scottish.

There is also a decent pancake-making machine for an all-American start to the day.

DRINK IN THE SIGHTS

We enjoyed a very pleasant hour-long boat trip on the hotel’s yacht, the Celtic Warrior, round Inchmurrin island with our young guide, Jo, providing lots of interesting facts along the way.

NICE TOUCH

Expect five-star service at Cameron House; the staff really are the hotel’s biggest asset and we feel thoroughly looked after.

The Carrick Spa delivered one of the best massage treatments I’ve ever had.

The “Hero” includes a back exfoliation and massage, facial and scalp massage delivering an hour and 20 minutes of utter bliss.

ABOUT THE AREA

Cameron House is a mere five minutes from Balloch Station and only 30 minutes from Glasgow by car on the A82. If the watersports, boat and plane trips are not enough adventure, the pretty conservation village of Luss is nearby.



The West Loch Lomond Cycle Path, between Balloch and Tarbet, runs through it and there are waterbus and cruise options to and from Luss Pier,

Rooms start from £300. For further information and offers visit www.cameronhouse.co.uk