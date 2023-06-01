The TUI flight was forced to abandon its flight path as it was unable to gain enough height.

The flight departed Edinburgh Airport on Friday, May 26, and was heading to Corfu, in Greece.

According to reports, the aircraft quickly circled the Firth of Forth before turning back and returning to Edinburgh Airport.

It is understood that the plane was overweight due to the amount of fuel on board.

As a result, it struggled to gain enough height as it took off and crews decided it was safer to land the plane.

The flight was met by two emergency vehicles on the runway as it arrived back on the ground.

Fire crews raced to the runway to perform safety checks and evacuate passengers.

A passenger on the plane told Edinburgh Live that everyone was stuck on the grounded plane for two hours.

They said: "The fire brigade was there waiting when we landed. Then they followed the plane to an area where it had parked far away from the terminal.

"They said it was a technical fault where the plane couldn't gain any more height to fly so it returned to Edinburgh.

"They checked the undercarriage of the plane with thermal imaging equipment once they were happy we were then bussed to the terminal but the plane stayed where it was."

Edinburgh Airport confirmed that the aircraft was overweight but no further issues were found after checks were carried out.

An Edinburgh Airport spokesperson said: “Safety is paramount in aviation and our fire crews are highly trained and ready to respond to a range of incidents on the airfield as part of our standard operating procedures.

“In this instance the returning aircraft was overweight due to the amount of fuel on-board, and crews responded to ensure a safe arrival.

"Checks were carried out, no issues were found, and the incident was quickly stood down.”