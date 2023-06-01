A 14-year-old boy was treated by paramedics after being attacked near a Lanarkshire school during lunch break.
Police and ambulance were called to Stonelaw Road in Burnside, following reports of an assault outside shops near Stonelaw High School.
Police said a 14-year-old boy had been arrested in connection with the incident, which happened at around 1.10pm on Tuesday.
No further details were provided about the boy's injuries.
A council spokesman said: “We are aware of an incident that took place outside of the school in Burnside yesterday at lunchtime.
“The matter is the subject of a police investigation so it would not be appropriate to comment further at this time.”
A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 1.10pm on Tuesday, 30 May, police received a report of a 14-year-old boy having been assaulted in Stonelaw Road, Rutherglen.
“Police and the Scottish Ambulance Service attended and the 14-year-old boy was treated by paramedics.
“A 14-year-old boy was arrested in connection with an alleged assault and the circumstances will be reported to the Youth Justice System.”
