Police and ambulance were called to Stonelaw Road in Burnside, following reports of an assault outside shops near Stonelaw High School.

Police said a 14-year-old boy had been arrested in connection with the incident, which happened at around 1.10pm on Tuesday.

No further details were provided about the boy's injuries.

A council spokesman said: “We are aware of an incident that took place outside of the school in Burnside yesterday at lunchtime.

“The matter is the subject of a police investigation so it would not be appropriate to comment further at this time.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 1.10pm on Tuesday, 30 May, police received a report of a 14-year-old boy having been assaulted in Stonelaw Road, Rutherglen.

“Police and the Scottish Ambulance Service attended and the 14-year-old boy was treated by paramedics.

“A 14-year-old boy was arrested in connection with an alleged assault and the circumstances will be reported to the Youth Justice System.”