Duke Street has been closed since around 11am from Bellgrove Street to Whitehill Street.

A reporter from our sister title The Glasgow Times is at the scene. They reported that several police cars and ambulances on the popular shopping street, which has been closed to cars.

What appears to be items of clothing are lying in the middle of the road as traffic police carry out their investigations.

READ MORE: Man dies after car hits barrier on M8 in early hours crash

Several officers were taking statements from people at the scene..

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “There has been a serious road crash on Duke Street and police officers are in attendance.”

Drivers have been advised to seek an alternative route.

Drivers are advised to seek an alternative route.

READ MORE: Fire crews extinguish blaze at historic building

Glasgow City Council's roads department confirmed the incident and closure.

A spokesperson said: "Due to an ongoing Police Incident, Duke Street is currently closed from Bellgrove Street to Whitehill Street.

"Emergency Services are in attendance.

"Drivers are advised to seek an alternative route."