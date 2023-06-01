Emergency services were called to Duke Street at around 10.30am on Thursday after the crash, between Bellgrove Street and Whitehill Street.

The Scottish Ambulance Service said one person was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in the city for treatment.

Their condition is not currently known.

The road was closed around the scene and reopened about three hours later.

An ambulance spokesman said: “We received a call at 10.36am to attend an incident on Duke Street, Glasgow.

“Two ambulances, a special operations response team and a trauma team were dispatched to the scene and one patient was transported to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.”