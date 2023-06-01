A two Michelin-starred husband and wife duo have joined forces with Johnnie Walker Princes Street for an exclusive collaboration that promises to ‘completely redefine’ the concept of whisky and food pairing.
STIR has partnered James and Maria Close, the owners of globally renowned eatery Raby Hunt in Darlington, with Miran Chauhan, head bartender at Johnnie Walker Princes Street to create a menu of 'world-class cocktails and innovative cuisine'.
Chef at Raby Hunt, James, and head of pastry, Maria will bring their flair for storytelling through small plates to the capital with dishes that have been designed to complement bespoke whisky cocktails using delicate layers of texture and flavour.
Expect a selection of six dainty ‘bites’ ranging from an Aguachile Oyster that packs a rich, umami punch to a sweet indulgence with the deceptively simple title of the ‘Green Apple’.
Speaking of his menu James Close said: “We approached this challenge with the same energy and enthusiasm as we always do, creating a set of signature dishes that derive from a single ingredient, inspired by a global adventure.”
Chauhan, the talent behind the matching drinks for the STIR experience, has curated a series of three cocktail flights which will showcase the subtle tasting notes of whiskies from across Scotland by utilising ingredients which have been grown and foraged locally.
He said: ‘We see STIR as the portal to a new world of whisky and food combinations, in the heart of Edinburgh.
“James and I have a shared obsession for flavours and techniques and together we’ve created an enticing and highly original taste experience for everyone to enjoy.”
Reservations for the STIR experience can be made now at johnniewalkerprincesstreet.com.
