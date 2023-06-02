Spanish authorities have told the media that the a 57-year-old Scottish man had died in the accident near the Diagonal Mar retail centre in the city.

The incident was close to the Parc del Forum, where Pet Shop Boys performed on the opening night of the Primavera Sound 2023 music festival on Wednesday.

READ MORE: One person taken to hospital after Duke Street crash

People attending the concert had been leaving when the unnamed man was knocked down and died.

It was not initially clear whether he had been among the concert-goers.

Platja Nova Icarie beach in Barcelona

However, the tram operators subsequently told local press he had been heading in the opposite direction to that in which the people leaving the festival area were heading in.

A person with him, whose age and nationality has not yet been revealed, was uninjured.

A police investigation was last night underway and the company operating the tram service has handed over video footage to assist investigators.

READ MORE: Road closed to traffic after bin lorry crash

TRAM Barcelona said in a tweet earlier today: “TRAM would like to send its condolences to the family and friends of the man who died in last night’s tragedy.”

An FCDO spokesperson said: “We are supporting the family of a man who died in Spain and are in touch with local authorities.”