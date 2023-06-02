Roberta's moved into the former home of Iberica on St Vincent Street in September of 2021, promising diners 'unfussy and authentic' cooking within a 'stylish' city centre setting.

The 100 cover space was known for its Neapolitan-style pizzas and later a boozy brunch offering that was favoured by the city's food and drink influencer circle.

In an email shared with our sister title the Glasgow Times last night, online reservation system 5pm appeared to have broken the news of the restaurant's sudden closure as they warned customers that all bookings were now null and void.

The message read: "With regards to your booking at Roberta’s.

"Unfortunately, we have just been informed by the restaurant that they are closing the restaurant with immediate effect and so are unable to accommodate you."

Restaurant staff later confirmed that the venue had permanently shut its doors.

Roberta's is a part of the C&C Restaurant Group which also includes the Cranside Kitchen and Halloumi in its Glasgow portfolio.

The closure has come as a shock to regulars thanks in part to the eatery's active social media accounts which had been advertising cocktail specials just three days ago.