Edinburgh’s Connect Festival has announced four new acts for the August event, a three-day music festival held at the Royal Highland Showgrounds on the outskirts of the capital.
Joining the bill are Billie Marten on the Grand Parade stage, Glasgow-born Cara Rose on the Guitars And Other Machines stage, and in the Unknown Pleasures line-up fellow Scots Effy and La La.
Although only 24, singer-songwriter Billie Marten has already released four albums of folksy pop, the most recent one this year’s Drop Cherries. Cara Rose has over two million Spotify plays for her single Lovin’ and in December was awarded the Rising Star award at the Scottish Jazz Awards.
“I’m very excited to be a part of Connect this year,” she said. “Getting to see some great artists perform at the festival feels special.”
Headliners already announced include Scottish acts Primal Scream, who will perform their Mercury Music Prize winning 1991 album Screamadelica, as well as Franz Ferdinand and Young Fathers. Also headlining are St Albans trio Friendly Fires while there will also be appearances by top American bands Future Islands and Boygenius, the side project of Grammy-nominated Phoebe Bridgers.
Among the more dance-orientated acts are Kruder & Dorfmeister, Fred Again, Daniel Avery, veteran Northern Irish DJ David Holmes and Roisin Murphy, while the appearance of fast-rising newcomers Jockstrap and local cult favourites Arab Strap will also be a big draw.
For food lovers, chef Barry Bryson returns to the festival with his Chef’s Table, a four-course menu taking inspiration from seasonal Scottish ingredients and showcasing locally sourced produce. Meanwhile the Neighbourgood Market will offer street food from Edinburgh’s best vendors.
In a statement, Franz Ferdinand said: “We’re looking forward to returning to Connect in its new home in Edinburgh and being reminded again why Scottish festival crowds are some of the best in the world.”
Roisin Murphy revealed that this will be her first show in Edinburgh as a solo artist.
“I’ve visited many times, but I have never played a gig in Edinburgh before,” she said. “I’m very excited that the first time will be at such a unique event as Connect Festival. Scotland holds a dear place in my heart, and I can’t wait to be back this summer.”
Connect takes places at the Royal Highland Showgrounds in Ingliston between August 25 and 27.
READ MORE: PRIMAL SCREAM REVIEWED
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here