Joining the bill are Billie Marten on the Grand Parade stage, Glasgow-born Cara Rose on the Guitars And Other Machines stage, and in the Unknown Pleasures line-up fellow Scots Effy and La La.

Although only 24, singer-songwriter Billie Marten has already released four albums of folksy pop, the most recent one this year’s Drop Cherries. Cara Rose has over two million Spotify plays for her single Lovin’ and in December was awarded the Rising Star award at the Scottish Jazz Awards.

“I’m very excited to be a part of Connect this year,” she said. “Getting to see some great artists perform at the festival feels special.”

Singer-songwriter Billie Marten has been added to the Connect line-up (Image: Billie Marten)

Headliners already announced include Scottish acts Primal Scream, who will perform their Mercury Music Prize winning 1991 album Screamadelica, as well as Franz Ferdinand and Young Fathers. Also headlining are St Albans trio Friendly Fires while there will also be appearances by top American bands Future Islands and Boygenius, the side project of Grammy-nominated Phoebe Bridgers.

Among the more dance-orientated acts are Kruder & Dorfmeister, Fred Again, Daniel Avery, veteran Northern Irish DJ David Holmes and Roisin Murphy, while the appearance of fast-rising newcomers Jockstrap and local cult favourites Arab Strap will also be a big draw.

Glasgow artist Effy (Image: Connect)

For food lovers, chef Barry Bryson returns to the festival with his Chef’s Table, a four-course menu taking inspiration from seasonal Scottish ingredients and showcasing locally sourced produce. Meanwhile the Neighbourgood Market will offer street food from Edinburgh’s best vendors.

In a statement, Franz Ferdinand said: “We’re looking forward to returning to Connect in its new home in Edinburgh and being reminded again why Scottish festival crowds are some of the best in the world.”

Roisin Murphy revealed that this will be her first show in Edinburgh as a solo artist.

“I’ve visited many times, but I have never played a gig in Edinburgh before,” she said. “I’m very excited that the first time will be at such a unique event as Connect Festival. Scotland holds a dear place in my heart, and I can’t wait to be back this summer.”

Connect takes places at the Royal Highland Showgrounds in Ingliston between August 25 and 27.

