With just over a week to go until the launch of Scotland's newest music festival, organisers have today announced a stellar lineup of street food favourites who are ready to join in the action.
The Reeling Festival will takeover Rouken Glen Park near Glasgow next weekend with the country's best-loved trad acts from Skerryvore to Valtos set to take to the stage.
While there's plenty to keep music lovers occupied, the team has now revealed a 'raft of activity for families and foodies' to ensure that festival season kicks off with a bang.
The team has partnered with Skye's Café Cùil who have created a pop-up experience to deliver a taste of the Highlands to the Central Belt with dishes like Scottish langoustines and tattie scone tacos.
Joining them will be an impressive line-up of well-known street food vendors from across the country including Screaming Peacock, Dough Man's Land Pizza, Rost and Street Scullery.
Taking care of drinks are official bar providers Paradise Palms while Portree coffee roastery BIRCH will collaborate with Glasgow’s Us V Them Coffee for what will be their first foray off the Isle of Skye.
The Reeling Festival director Michael Pellegrotti said: “With just over a week until the first ever Reeling festival, we’ve been hard at work finalising and perfecting the ideal experience for our Glasgow audiences.
"We’re thrilled to have teamed up with some of Scotland’s finest food and drink suppliers, bringing a taste of the Highlands and Islands to Rouken Glen Park.
"We’re also proud to have family-friendly activities running across the weekend to create the perfect day out for people of all ages."
The Reeling Festival will take place from Saturday, June 10 to Sunday, June 11 with a shuttle bus service running between Buchanan Street Station and Rouken Glen Park across the weekend.
Tickets are available at thereeling.com.
