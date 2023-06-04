The move has come after the Lord of the Isles, which serves the route was redeployed elsewhere on the network meaning sailings to Lochboisdlae were cancelled from Saturday to the remainder of June.

The ferry company has apologised for the decision, but said it would affect the least number of customers.

Cars and lorries formed a mile-long queue in response to a call to show solidiarity in the protest organised by The Lochbosidale Ferry Business Impact group.

The Uist Jobs Facebook page has stopped publicising CalMac jobs in what organisers called "the current scandalous treatment of South Uist and surrounding islands".

They said: "This page was started to give everyone an opportunity to see what employment is available here. The Government and Calmac decision makers are forcing employers to cut jobs and potentially force businesses to close."

It comes as MV Hebridean Isles, one of the oldest vessels in operation on the network and serves Islay, entered the dry dock on Wednesday after further issues. It has been mostly out of action since Boxing Day.

But Islay's MV Finlaggan will also leave service and headed for the dry dock on Saturday for its delayed annual overhaul

As a result, South Uist islanders will have to rely on additional services on the Sound of Barra.

Mary Schmoller, chairwoman of Stòras Uibhist, raised fears it will impact the island's population.

The protest call came in a circular which said: "There are many people who have been doing all they can in their power to improve the ferry situation for Uist, with zero progress. In fact things have got worse."

It said the plan was to create a "show of solidarity against the constant abuse of our ferry service and our community".

Gail Robertson who took part in the demonstration said: "All I can say is WOW.

"Community feeling and strength was out in abundance today. All sectors, families and islands standing together to show their support for the poor decision to remove the only dedicated vessel to Uist from us for a month.

"The impact this will have on all corners of our islands will be huge.



"Well done to the business group that organised this today, well done indeed.

"The way decisions are made for redeployment really needs to be addressed and quickly."

She said the transport minister, First Minister and MSPs should be emailed by the public "to show that the decisions being made are wrong and that we cannot and will not accept it any longer. Businesses are struggling, families are struggling and communities are struggling. Stand together and support each other".

Robert Morrison, operations director for CalMac, said: "This was an extremely difficult decision and I understand that this will be disruptive for the local community and for customers who had planned to use this route.

"I apologise for the effect that this cancellation will have and can assure customers that we are working hard to get vessels back in service."

Transport Minister Kevin Stewart, who recently visited the Western Isles, said he was disappointed that communities had not been fully engaged about the disruption.