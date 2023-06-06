Peter Mullen suffered serious injuries in Leith Street, near the Greenside Row junction, on Friday at around 7.45pm.

The 30-year-old was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary but died a short time later.

READ MORE: Stonelaw High School pupil attacked during lunch break

On Monday, Police Scotland said a 23-year-old man had been arrested in connection with Mr Mullen’s death.

A 41-year-old man was also taken to hospital after the incident, which saw emergency services cordon off an area outside the Omni Centre.

READ MORE: Man dies and another injured in knife incident

It is the second arrest police have made in connection with the incident.

A 46-year-old woman has been charged in connection with a minor assault and is expected to appear before the city’s sheriff court at a later date.