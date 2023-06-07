Six appliances were sent to he blaze last night, with plumes of smoke visible from across the city.

Crews were due to return this morning after withdrawing last night with the fire thought to be under control.

A SFRS spokesperson said firefighters were monitoring the situation.

Footage was been shared online showing smoke coming from the hills, located 19km to the north of Glasgow.

Crow Rd fire in the Campsies from Earl's seat #glasgow pic.twitter.com/acGDMsfJTp — Adrien Rascle (@AdrienRascle) June 6, 2023

One resident living near The Campsie Fells took to social media to say they are “under a blanket of smoke”.

Another local wrote that the smoke from the wildfire was covering their house “with ash falling on us”.