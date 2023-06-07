Firefighters are embarking on an emergency waterbombing exercise after a five-mile wildfire broke out on the Campsies.
The clouds of smoke from the blaze on the Campsie Fells near Fintry, Stirlingshire could be seen for miles.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said at 4.18pm on Wednesday that waterbombing was being carried out by a helicopter to control the fire.
They advised to "avoid the area and keep windows and doors closed".
A spokesman said: "Crews will remain in attendance until the area is made safe".
Reports of a large wildfire on the Campsies were confirmed at 3.54pm on Tuesday.
Six appliances were then mobilised.
Huge fire up the Campsies. Been going since last night. Hope everyone is ok. Not even heard a mention on the news! #fire #eastdunbartonshire pic.twitter.com/ZDgrJlthnw— Bear God (@stuartosborn) June 7, 2023
Firefighters were later monitoring the site.
"As of Wednesday, 7 June, we initially had one fire appliance in attendance however this has escalated up to nine appliances and specialist resources," said a spokesman.
"Crews remain on scene as we try hard to bring the fire under control. No casualties have been reported."
SFRS earlier on Wednesday issued a “very high” warning for an increased risk of wildfires.
The alert runs from Wednesday to Saturday, with the fire service warning members of the public that even the smallest fire can spread uncontrollably and devastate entire hillsides.
It came as firefighters remained at the site of a wildfire near Inverness hat has been burning for almost two weeks.
The incident near Cannich in the Highlands has caused extensive damage to an RSPB Scotland nature reserve.
Forestry and Land Scotland said a campfire was believed to have been the cause.
Dozens of firefighters were supported by gamekeepers, RSPB and Forestry and Land Scotland staff.
Two firefighters were injured after their vehicle overturned.
At the height of the blaze the smoke was photographed by satellites from space.
Four appliances remained at the scene on Wednesday, with crews dealing with hotspots.
