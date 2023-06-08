Three fire appliances remained at the scene of the blaze this morning, which was doused by helicopter-borne waterbombs yesterday.

The fire, which has been burning for three days, sent plumes of smoke hundreds of feet into the sky and was visible across Scotland’s largest city.

It is understood that the majority of the fire is now under control, but crews are continuing to monitor the landscape near Fintry, Stirlingshire, for further outbreaks.

Wild fire on Campsie Fells being waterbombed by helicopter. https://t.co/ZLMEsjW6Pg pic.twitter.com/3rpLBHIFiG — Brian Noonan (@ZaffyBus) June 7, 2023

The blaze broke out among brush and grass turned to tinderbox conditions by the current warm and dry spell.

SFRS earlier on Wednesday issued a “very high” warning for an increased risk of wildfires.

The alert runs from Wednesday to Saturday, with the fire service warning members of the public that even the smallest fire can spread uncontrollably and devastate entire hillsides.

It came as firefighters remained at the site of a wildfire near Inverness hat has been burning for almost two weeks.

The incident near Cannich in the Highlands has caused extensive damage to an RSPB Scotland nature reserve.

Forestry and Land Scotland said a campfire was believed to have been the cause.